Chiefs Sign 33-Game Veteran at Area of Need: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs finalized a signing on May 16, as the NFL transaction log revealed that former Los Angeles Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum is joining KC’s 90-man roster.

A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman relayed the roster move on X.

Guard is still a need area for the Chiefs after general manager Brett Veach elected to trade All-Pro Joe Thuney this offseason.

KC was able to retain right guard Trey Smith for the 2025 campaign, but there appears to be an open competition developing at left guard with Anchrum joining 2024 draft pick Kingsley Suamataia, former UDFA success story Mike Caliendo, and 2024 draft pick Hunter Nourzad as candidates.

The Rams selected Anchrum in round seven of the 2020 draft. Although the veteran only started 1 game for Los Angeles over his four-year tenure, he appeared in 33 total, including the playoffs.

Pro Football Reference lists Anchrum at 6-foot-2 and 314 pounds. He turns 27 years old in June, and has bounced around the NFL since leaving the Rams, with brief stints inside the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans’ organizations.

Chiefs Cut Keaontay Ingram Clears Waivers, Transferred to IR — For Now

There were two other minor Chiefs roster transactions on May 16. And they really just tied up loose ends from the night before.

On May 16, Kansas City waived veteran running back Keaontay Ingram, cutting him from the 90-man roster. They also waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Justin Lockhart from IR with an injury settlement.

One night later, on Friday evening, Goldman reported that “UDFA WR Justin Lockhart cleared waivers. [And is] now a free agent.”

He also noted that “RB Keaontay Ingram went on IR after being waived-injured yesterday.”

This is the typical offseason process when a player is waived with an injury, as Lockhart and Ingram were. The rookie is just one step ahead of Ingram.

It’s not a guarantee, but if Ingram is unhappy with his IR designation, similar to Lockhart, there’s a good chance he could end up pushing for an injury settlement, too. We’ll likely find out the result of Ingram’s pending IR designation within the next few days.