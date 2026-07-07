Chiefs Face Major Training Camp Decision as 3 Players Battle for 1 Starting Job

The Kansas City Chiefs will report to training camp with one of their most important starting jobs still up for grabs.

Kansas City will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, later this month after a major roster overhaul. The Chiefs are looking to move forward from a disappointing 2025 season that ended with a 6-11 record and no playoff appearance.

General manager Brett Veach reshaped the 90-man roster through free agency, the 2026 NFL Draft and undrafted free-agent signings. One of the biggest changes came at right tackle, where the Chiefs moved on from penalty-prone starter Jawaan Taylor.

Kansas City did not make a major addition at the position in free agency or the draft. Instead, three players have emerged as legitimate contenders to protect Patrick Mahomes on the right side of the offensive line.

Chiefs Have 3 Players Fighting for Starting Right Tackle Job

Jaylon Moore entered the offseason as the most obvious candidate to replace Taylor.

The Chiefs signed Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract during the 2025 offseason. He served as the team’s swing tackle last season and is being paid like a potential starter.

However, Moore has not been handed the job.

In his post-OTAs press conference, Reid confirmed that the right tackle position was an open competition. According to the Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney, “Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms and acknowledges the right tackle position is an open competition. He said he feels good about whomever wins. Reid made it sound like Jaylon Moore will get the first crack. Other candidates should include Kahlil Benson and Esa Pole.”

Kahlil Benson joined the Chiefs after a tryout at rookie minicamp and quickly became one of the team’s most intriguing offseason additions. The undrafted free agent started at right tackle for Indiana’s 2025 national championship team.

Benson made enough of an impression during OTAs and mandatory minicamp to emerge as a serious contender for the starting job. His progress also came before the Chiefs traded former third-round pick Wanya Morris, further opening the competition at tackle.

Esa Pole is also in the mix after finishing last season with valuable starting experience.

Pole originally joined Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2025. The Chiefs released him during final roster cuts, and the New York Jets claimed him before eventually moving on. Pole returned to Kansas City’s practice squad and earned a promotion to the active roster late in the season.

He started at left tackle when injuries hit the offensive line and played in five games, including four starts. Pole allowed only one sack in 275 offensive snaps.

Andy Reid Praises Esa Pole After Offseason Progress

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Chiefs head coach Andy Reid singled out Pole during OTAs and revealed that the second-year lineman was rotating with the starters.

“Yeah, Esa, you can tell that he really worked this offseason. He looks strong out there. He’s a smart kid when you really get to know him,” Reid said.

The Chiefs coach also noted that Pole is still developing after entering the NFL with limited experience.

“He doesn’t have a ton of experience, but he’s a smart kid, and he gets it,” Reid continued. “So, he’s getting reps in there with the starters and kind of rotating in. Andy does a nice job of rotating those guys at guard – and tackle.”

Pole’s late-season experience could give him an advantage when the Chiefs put on pads at training camp.

His first regular-season action came during a difficult stretch for the offensive line. Kansas City entered its Week 14 game against the Houston Texans without three offensive linemen, forcing Pole into a significant role against one of the NFL’s top pass rushes.

He remained in the starting lineup for the rest of the season and now has a chance to turn that experience into a permanent job.