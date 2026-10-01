Steve Spagnuolo Reveals Potential Shakeup to Chiefs Secondary

The Kansas City Chiefs have had mixed results on defense this season.

They were dominant in Week 1, holding the Broncos to 176 yards of total offense while recording four sacks and two turnovers. However, Kansas City’s defense has been unable to record a single sack over its last two games, and has surrendered 658 offensive yards during that span.

Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Backtracks on Chamarri Conner as Full-Time Safety

During the offseason, Spagnuolo stated that Conner would move to safety on a full-time basis in 2026. Conner has mostly played nickelback during his Chiefs tenure since 2023. He has also struggled more often than not in that role. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Spagnuolo said he will likely plug Conner back into the nickel role.

“We were on a course to keep Chamarri in one spot,” Spagnuolo said. “I don’t know if we’re still there now or not. Both Jaden (Hicks) and Alohi (Gilman) have done an admirable job (at safety). They would have had some plays back in the Miami game obviously on those deep throws.

“It seems like every year he’s been here, we do cutups at the end of the season, and we’re looking through the film, 27 (Conner) keeps showing up and making plays. I think he’s a really good tackler and football player. We’ll fit him in there, whether it’s at safety or nickel in certain packages.”

Chiefs Have a Lot of Versatillity in Secondary

Hopefully Conner gets more run at safety than nickel. Not only is his skillset better suited to play free safety, but Kansas City needs help at that position. Hicks and Gilman have struggled in coverage this season, and are better suited as box safeties.

The Chiefs have a number of players who can play at nickel, including L’Jarius Sneed, Chris Roland-Wallace, and Jadon Canady. Those guys could also help at safety, so it’s possible Spagnuolo mixes things up among all of them. Spagnuolo went on to say that he’s excited to get Sneed and Conner on the field together.

“We’ve put L’Jarius in a lot of tough situations and sometimes they throw the ball over there,” Spagnuolo continued. “I don’t worry about that. I think both those guys — we got find a way to get them on the field.”