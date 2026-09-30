Chiefs’ Starter Gets Upgraded Status on Week 4 Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs were back out on the practice field Wednesday preparing for their Week 4 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

They are the healthiest they have been so far this season, as offensive tackle Josh Simmons was the only player on the active roster who did not practice on Wednesday. The Chiefs even gave an upgrade to a starting player who is on track to make his 2026 debut on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs S Chamarri Conner Listed as Full Participant in Practice for 1st Time This Season

On Kansas City’s injury report for Wednesday, safety Chamarri Conner was listed as a full participant, which is a first for him this season. Conner went down with a knee injury during training camp, and was sidelined with it until last week.

Although he returned to practice ahead of Week 3, he was a limited participant in each one. The Chiefs held him out of their win over the Miami Dolphins. However, coach Andy Reid said on Monday that he believes Conner will play against the Raiders.

“He practiced last week, and he’ll get going this week too,” Reid said. “There’s a good chance he’ll be out there (against the Raiders). We’ll see how the week goes, but looks like there will be a pretty decent chance.”

Chiefs’ Full Wednesday Injury Report

Here is the list of every player listed on Kansas City’s injury report for Wednesday:

OT Josh Simmons- DNP (Back)

CB L’Jarius Sneed- LP (Knee)

S Chamarri Conner- FP (Knee)

DB Jadon Cannady- FP (Knee)

CB Chris Roland-Wallace- FP (Shoulder)

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah- FP (Quad)

DE Ashton Gillotte- FP (Knee)

LB Jack Cochrane- FP (Calf)

DT Chris Jones- FP (Calf)

WR Rashee Rice- FP (Knee)

QB Patrick Mahomes- FP (Knee)

*DNP=Did Not Practice |LP=Limited Practice |FP=Full Practice

As mentioned above, Simmons was held out as he continues to rehab from his back injury. Reid specified on Wednesday a bulging disc is what’s keeping Simmons down. The only player who was limited on Wednesday was Sneed, but that is just a workload management precaution that the team has taken with him all season.