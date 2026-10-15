Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Sends Clear Message to Mansoor Delane

The Kansas City Chiefs have been a mixed bag defensively to start the 2026 season.

They rank inside the top 12 of the NFL in both yards and points allowed. However, the Chiefs’ defense is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the least recorded sacks with just four. Despite that, the secondary remarkably has allowed the fifth-fewest yards in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo ‘Wants More’ out of Rookie CB Mansoor Delane

Spagnuolo spoke to the media on Thursday, and was immediately asked what his evaluation of cornerback Mansoor Delane is so far. Spagnuolo had some praise for the rookie, but also followed it I with some criticisms.

“He’s on a progression upward,” Spagnuolo said. “I’m a little hard on corners. I would like more (out of Delane), and I think he would tell you that. He’s tackled really well, although there was one play in the game against [the Las Vegas Raiders] where he let it get outside. Those are the ones I remember. But, he’s coming along really good.”

Delane missed most of Week 1 and all of Week 2 with a shoulder injury. In just over two games played, he has posted 20 total tackles, one interceptions, and three passes defensed. That is significant production in such a short amount of time. As Spagnuolo admitted, he is tough on corners, which is probably why he produces so many good ones.

Steve Spagnuolo Believes Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams Will Be a Dynamic Duo

Another promising young corner the Chiefs are banking on is second-year man Nohl Williams. Spagnuolo went on to compliment the job Williams has done, and believes the future is bright for the tandem of Williams and Delane.

“I think him (Delane) and Nohl together have been a pleasant surprise,” Spagnuolo continued. “We didn’t know how that was going to go, because you have a rookie and a second-year guy. But, they’re playing aggressive like we want. There’s been some things there that we need to iron out.

“We can’t get as many penalties. There’s some leverage things — there was a couple at the end of the game I thought Mansoor should have taken away. We’re going to live with some rookie mistakes and some veteran second-year mistakes, but all-in-all I think those guys have been pretty solid for us.”