Chiefs Rookie Answered the Bell After Being Heavily Tested vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs had to grind out their victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Despite winning by two possessions, the Chiefs’ overall performance against Miami felt underwhelming, particularly on defense. The Dolphins racked up over 100 rushing yards, and Kansas City was unable to record a single sack. However, one player on the unit had a very encouraging game.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Had Productive Outing in 1st Full Career NFL Game

Delane’s outing against Miami was highly anticipated, as he had just three career NFL snaps under his belt entering the contest. He injured his shoulder on the opening drive of Week 1’s win over the Denver Broncos, but made a huge impact intercepting quarterback Bo Nix. Unfortunately, Delane missed the rest of that contest and all of Week 2’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

He returned to face the Dolphins in Week 3, and did not disappoint. Delane recorded 10 total tackles (one for loss) and one pass defensed on the day. He allowed five receptions, but only for 24 yards and a low quarterback rating of 75.9. Perhaps most importantly, Delane played 72 of a possible 73 defensive snaps for the Chiefs.

Mansoor Delane Has All the Makings of a Shutdown CB

The Chiefs traded up from the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to No. 6 to select Delane. He is expected to be a cornerstone piece of Kansas City’s defense for years to come. Throughout his four-year collegiate career, Delane recorded eight interceptions, 191 total tackles, 27 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.

Following the win over Miami, Delane discussed how it felt to play a full NFL game.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played a full game,” Delane said. “With the conditions (heat), this was a test for me, but it was just fun to be out there and doing what I love.”

The Chiefs’ defense had plenty of struggles on Sunday, but did make some big stops when it mattered. Delane acknowledged both aspects of that.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game for us,” Delane continued. “A lot of things to clean up, but we got stops, got them off the field. That’s all that matters.”