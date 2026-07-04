First Photos Leak From Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce MSG Wedding

Madison Square Garden looked nothing like Madison Square Garden on Friday night, and now fans are getting their first real look at how far Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went to transform it.

The first guest photos from inside the ceremony space surfaced on Instagram Saturday, showing peach-carpeted staircases, pink-draped entryways and a grand arrival area built for the couple’s estimated 1,000 guests, according to a Daily Mail report.

Guests were reportedly given monogrammed gift boxes, and one leaked photo revealed the gifts.

Swift and Kelce were married Friday evening at the Manhattan arena in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, with the singer’s publicist Tree Paine confirming the marriage to reporters shortly after vows were exchanged. Swift’s brother Austin served as her “Man of Honor,” while Kelce’s brother Jason stood in as best man, with no traditional bridal party. Both wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, along with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry for the bride.

Security around the event was airtight. Tarps and pink curtains blocked sightlines into MSG most of Friday, with phone restrictions and non-disclosure agreements reportedly attached to the digital invitations, making the handful of images now surfacing especially notable.

Personal trainer Rob Jordan and his wife, Joann Jordan — close personal friends of the couple — posted photos from inside the venue, giving at least some idea of the extensive makeover that left the legendary sports arena unrecognizable.

AMC CEO’s Deleted Post Fills in the Details

Before any photos emerged, the most detailed portrait of the night’s interior came from Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres and a longtime business partner of Swift’s through the 2023 release of her Eras Tour concert film. Aron attended as a guest and posted an extensive recap on social media, only to delete it hours later.

“It did not look like Madison Square Garden,” Aron wrote, describing floors, walls and ceilings draped in peach and white, plus blown-up photos of Swift and Kelce spanning their childhoods, according to Variety’s account of the post. A separate section of the arena, he wrote, had been converted into what felt like an outdoor “lush countryside retreat,” decorated in green and white with real flowers and roughly 75 chairs across 15 rows.

Aron described mellow, romantic songs easing into violin and cello as the wedding party entered, with Kelce in a white tuxedo and Swift in a “stunning white wedding dress with a long veiled train,” as quoted by The Wrap. He didn’t name Sandler directly, but called the officiant “warm and welcoming, funny and eloquent.” The vows, Aron wrote, were “long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing,” touching on how the couple met and their plan to merge two families into one.

Country singer Maren Morris shared a photo of a monogrammed handkerchief gift referencing a lyric from Swift’s song “Blank Space.”

Guests Share Their Own Glimpses of the Reception

Once the ceremony ended, the celebration shifted to a reception built around the same garden theme, featuring five-story illuminated trees and an A-list crowd that stretched into the early morning. Reaction to Aron’s post split fans and media, with some praising the detail and others questioning why he broke what several outlets described as an NDA tied to the event.

Music video director Joseph Kahn, who directed many of Swift’s best-known videos, including “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood” and “Wildest Dreams,” also posted a photo from the wedding.

Maintenance crews were expected to spend roughly 24 hours restoring the arena to its normal state. For now, the peach carpets and pink curtains exist mostly in scattered guest photos and one detailed, deleted post from a movie theater executive who happened to be in the room.