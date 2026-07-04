Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Chose MSG for Wedding: Possible Reason Emerges

Taylor Swift is negotiating a series of concerts at a single venue that insiders describe as potentially the first billion-dollar residency in music history, and Madison Square Garden has emerged as the frontrunner according to a new report published Saturday.

The talks started before Swift’s Friday wedding to Travis Kelce inside the same arena, raising questions about whether the choice of MSG as the site for the ceremony was designed to strengthen Swift’s standing with the venue ahead of a deal that could eclipse anything the building has hosted.

“Everyone assumes the conversations are about the wedding,” an industry insider told journalist Rob Shuter in Shuter’s exclusive report. “They’re not. The wedding may have opened the door, but the real prize is a Taylor Swift residency. That’s the billion-dollar opportunity everyone wants.”

Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden Residency Talks

For her next series of live performances, Swift is quietly planning a shift away from stadium touring toward a residency at a single venue, according to Shuter in the report published in his newsletter. Shuter’s sources call the residency “inevitable” and frame Swift as the only artist alive capable of hitting 10 figures.

Billy Joel’s decade-long Madison Square Garden residency grossed roughly $266.7 million across 104 shows, while Celine Dion’s two Las Vegas residencies combined for close to $681.3 million, sums that would still leave Swift’s projected haul far ahead, according to figures reported by Thought Catalog.

“Taylor isn’t competing with Billy Joel or Celine Dion. She’s competing with herself. If anyone can create the first billion-dollar residency, it’s Taylor,” one entertainment executive said, as quoted by Shuter.

No deal has been finalized, and neither Swift nor her representatives have confirmed the report or commented publicly.

The High Cost of MSG Wedding, Not Just for Swift and Kelce

Swift and Kelce married Friday evening on the Garden floor, with Adam Sandler officiating and roughly 1,000 guests attending under a strict no-phone policy, according to a Bloomberg report. Custom garden decor, five-story, lit trees and the blue-lit Empire State Building marked the celebration.

Not everyone outside the arena was celebrating. An unidentified woman held a sign accusing Swift of hypocrisy on taxes, climate issues and her personal life, at one point branding her “a monster,” according to The Mirror. Nearby, a man held a sign reading “$TAY SINGLE,” a playful jab at Swift’s nickname “Tay” that circulated in fan footage from the scene, including video shared by ScooterCasterNY on X. Neither has been publicly identified.

Madison Square Garden fired employees for allegedly violating non-disclosure agreements tied to the event, according to Bloomberg reporter Myles Miller. Staff had already been barred from carrying phones during setup shifts in the days before the ceremony.

Small businesses near the arena reported steep losses from multi-day street closures around Seventh Avenue and reduced access to Penn Station, according to a New York Daily News report. O’Brien’s Bar & Grill owner Michael O’Brien estimated daily losses between $400 and $500.

“Work with us, talk to us,” O’Brien said. “If you’re forcing the small businesses out of business, then please compensate us.”

Former city traffic commissioner Sam Schwartz estimated security and enforcement costs at $5 million to $10 million, a bill that could land on taxpayers unless the couple covers it, as reported by Forbes‘ Mary Roeloffs.

Total production costs for the wedding ranged from an estimated $10 million to as much as $20 million once lighting, floral installations and union labor were factored in, according to CNN. Swift and Kelce donated more than $26 million to over 20 New York charities ahead of the ceremony, Roeloffs reported.

The reported residency talks remain unresolved.

“The wedding may have opened the door, but the real prize is a Taylor Swift residency,” an insider told Shuter.