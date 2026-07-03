Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Slammed as ‘One Big Grift’: Latest From MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding weekend opened Thursday night and was already being slammed in the media as “one big grift” as the couple’s celebrity guests promoted their own products and Kelce teased a new episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

The rehearsal dinner drew about 100 guests to Madison Square Garden, but that intimacy did not stop Selena Gomez from pushing her makeup line or Kelce from hyping a mystery guest for Friday’s show.

Friday’s larger reception is expected to run through a cocktail hour, an early evening ceremony and a party stretching into the early morning hours, with some reports suggesting the couple may already have exchanged vows privately before the larger public spectacle even began.

As guests were arriving, according to a Daily Mail report, the “wedding spectacle descends into one big grift as groom promotes his podcast, ‘bridesmaids’ peddle their own brands, and the bride makes sure it’s ALL on camera.”

Selena Gomez, Travis Kelce Push Personal Brands

Gomez, listed among Swift’s bridesmaids, wore a black feathered gown while touching up her lipstick from her own Rare Beauty line inside the car on her way into the venue, <according to a report from the Daily Mail’s Natasha Anderson and Emma James.

Kelce, meanwhile, teased on social media Thursday that a “very special guest” would join Friday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast, timing the release to land the same day he marries Swift. Swift herself was reported to be confiscating guests’ phones at the entrance, according to Daily Mail, ensuring her own hired film crew held the only cameras rolling inside the arena.

The outlet reported Swift turned down offers worth tens of millions of dollars from streaming companies angling to broadcast the ceremony, opting instead to control, edit and eventually monetize the footage herself, continuing a pattern she established with her self-produced concert films and behind-the-scenes tour documentaries in recent years.

More than 130 NYPD officers, K-9 units and blacked-out SUVs surrounded Madison Square Garden, with curtains hung over the arena’s windows and an arrivals tent blocking public sightlines. The couple also announced a $26 million charity donation shortly before festivities began, a gesture that drew some positive attention amid the otherwise heavily managed publicity push.

Travis Kelce’s ‘Bro Squad’ Dealt Guest List Snub

Not everyone in Kelce’s orbit received equal billing. His Cleveland-rooted inner circle, including childhood friend Aric Jones and management partners Aaron and André Eanes, along with former teammate Ross Travis, made Thursday’s smaller dinner. A wider swath of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates and NFL friends were pushed to Friday’s roughly 1,000-guest reception instead, with some placed in different hotels than the tighter circle.

“There is a general invite to everyone on the team,” a source close to the situation said, according to Daily Mail’s report on the guest tiers. The source added that access to smaller, more exclusive gatherings depended on closeness to Kelce, leaving some teammates aware they had landed in an outer ring of the celebration. Sportscaster Erin Andrews, credited with first nudging Swift toward Kelce, attended alongside husband Jarret Stoll as part of the tighter group.

Not every notable name made the cut at all. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were left off the guest list entirely, reportedly tied to fallout from Lively’s legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, and were photographed roughly 300 miles away at a horse show in Lake Placid, New York, supporting their daughter instead of attending.

Friday’s main event, with roughly 10 times Thursday’s guest count, was expected to push the branding and social maneuvering further into view before celebrations wind down early Saturday. Between the sponsored appearances, tiered guest list and cameras trained on every corner of Madison Square Garden, the celebration increasingly resembled a produced commercial event as much as a private ceremony.