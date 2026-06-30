Swift-Kelce Wedding Gets New Twist as National Guard Surrounds MSG: Report

National Guard members descended on Madison Square Garden Tuesday, according to a new report, closing off streets around the arena just three days before Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce there.

Dozens of guard members showed up Tuesday, and witnesses described a large-scale meeting between the guard and NYPD happening right outside the venue, according to video obtained by TMZ. A rep for the National Guard told TMZ that roughly 1,000 members operate in New York City on any given day, with patrols regularly dispatched to Penn Station, Grand Central and other high-traffic areas.

The rep denied that the Tuesday deployment had anything to do with the Swift-Kelce wedding.

@tmz Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding party at Madison Square Garden is nearly upon us … and it looks like the National Guard is being called in to help with security. 🎥: BACKGRID ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

Security Tightens Ahead of Taylor Swift’s July 3 Wedding

Whether or not the denial is credible, the buildup lines up with one of the most heavily guarded private events New York has seen in years. Swift and Kelce have reportedly spared no expense, with NDAs locking down the guest list, a personally curated menu pulling from top-end restaurants, and A-list performances planned.

The lockdown outside MSG isn’t the only thing happening behind the scenes. A professional crew has been hired to document the ceremony in full, and Swift has turned down streaming and broadcast offers worth tens of millions of dollars to keep that footage out of anyone else’s hands, according to entertainment journalist Rob Shuter reporting for his Naughty But Nice newsletter. No livestream, no exclusive broadcast deal, no outside network calling the shots.

According to Shuter’s report, Swift “has rejected staggering multi-million-dollar offers to livestream the ceremony or sell exclusive broadcast rights,” even as “she has hired a professional crew to capture every moment of her big day.”

Whether Swift and Kelce plan to turn the wedding film into a full-fledged movie released in theaters, or at least on a streaming platform, remains unclear.

Swift Is Filming the Ceremony With Full Creative Control

The arrangement gives Swift sole ownership of everything captured on her wedding day, along with final say over editing and timing of any release, raising the possibility the footage eventually becomes a profit-making film, TV or streaming special down the line. An insider close to the situation framed the decision bluntly.

“This isn’t about privacy — it’s about control,” the source said, as quoted in a report by Mandatory citing Shuter’s reporting. “Taylor wants to own the footage, oversee the edit, and decide exactly what people see. No one else gets to tell this story.”

A second insider drew the same distinction.

“Taylor has always invited fans into her world,” the source told Shuter. “The difference is that she decides what they get to see and when they get to see it. That’s exactly what’s happening with the wedding footage. I’d be shocked if the public never sees it — but it’ll happen on Taylor’s timeline, after she’s edited it and is ready.”

The Pattern Behind Swift’s Demand for Control

Swift has spent more than a decade documenting her own life on her own terms, from Taylor Swift: Journey to Fearless in 2010 to Miss Americana, the Lana Wilson-directed Netflix documentary that offered an unusually candid look at her career pressures in 2020. The Eras Tour pushed that model further, with the 2023 concert film grossing $267.1 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing concert film ever, followed by a six-episode Disney+ docuseries and a separate concert film in December 2025, both produced through Swift’s own production company.

Every one of those projects shares the same structure now reportedly being applied to the wedding. Namely, hired crews, real budgets, and Swift retaining the power to decide what gets cut and when the world sees it. No director, editor or release plan for the wedding footage has been confirmed. What’s clear is the pattern doesn’t bend for personal milestones, even one being protected by a heavy security presence outside Madison Square Garden.