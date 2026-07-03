Swift-Kelce Wedding to Hit Taxpayer With $1 Million to Protect Rich Celebs: NYT

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding will leave taxpayers facing an estimated $1 million security bill to protect the hundreds of wealthy celebrities expected to attend the wedding Friday, as well as the smaller number who showed up for an event believed to be a “rehearsal dinner” Thursday night, according to a report Friday by The New York Times.

With hundreds of NYPD officers deployed and Midtown streets shut down through the holiday weekend, the wedding has reignited debate over who foots the bill for policing a celebrity spectacle of this size, with attendees including such A-listers as Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson, Danielle, Este and Alana Haim, and designer Ashley Avignone, as well as NFL stars such as San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to a separate New York Times report.

“Hundreds of officers will be needed on the streets to monitor for threats and control fans, who might be tempted to rush barricades as celebrities enter and leave the Garden,” according to the Times report by Alisha Haridasani Gupta, Ishani Desai, Maria Cramer and Maia Coleman.

The Times reporters noted that Swift and Kelce are expected to foot the bill for private security, but that total does not include the seven-figure total for additional safety measures around the MSG area.

“The total costs of public safety for the event probably will climb far higher, records and interviews show,” the Times reporters wrote. “Rough, back-of-the-envelope math by former city officials puts the cost to taxpayers at well over $1 million.”

Added police presence in the streets around the Garden “would most likely reach at least $360,000 per day,” according to the New York Times report.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Cost Breakdown

Renting Madison Square Garden alone runs $600,000 to $800,000 at baseline, according to The New York Times, though that figure may be negotiable given Swift’s long relationship with the venue.

Insurance alone tops $10,000, according to Erica Maurer, a partner at EMRG Media, as cited by Daily Mail reporter Natasha Anderson. Permits for the two-day affair add at least $132,000, while lighting, sound, catering, flowers and labor push the production budget toward $10 million to $12 million, the outlet reported.

Add it up and industry experts peg the full celebration at more than $15 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The couple’s rehearsal dinner Thursday drew roughly 100 guests, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez and Jack Antonoff, to Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater, which organizers turned pink for the occasion with dusty curtains and peach-colored flowers, the Daily Mail reported. Friday’s main event was expected to draw around 1,000 guests starting at 5 p.m.

New Yorkers Not Thrilled With Swift-Kelce Wedding

More than 70 NYPD detectives worked Thursday’s rehearsal dinner and Friday’s ceremony on 8 1/2-hour shifts at $80 to $90 an hour, an outlay topping $95,000 by itself, according to TMZ‘s breakdown of the deployment. A second wave of more than 50 officers pushed the combined police payroll past $160,000.

The Long Island Rail Road restricted access to Penn Station, located directly beneath the Garden, on Thursday and Friday at the NYPD’s request, urging travelers to use the 34th Street and 7th Avenue entrance instead of 33rd Street, the Daily Mail reported.

“How is Taylor Swift allowed to shut down NYC?” one person wrote on social media, quoted by the Daily Mail. Another argued the couple should “foot the bill” rather than “inconvenience millions of people in one of the busiest parts of the city.”

New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis pushed the same argument from Washington, calling on the couple to reimburse the NYPD directly.

“Our officers are already working overtime for Fourth of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should not be on the hook,” she wrote, as quoted by a report from The Hill.

City officials have not said whether Swift and Kelce or New York taxpayers will ultimately cover the security tab, leaving the reimbursement question open as the wedding weekend winds down.