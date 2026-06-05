Taylor Swift Ripped for Turning ‘Toy Story’ Song Into Oscar Bid as Wedding Nears

Taylor Swift’s new Toy Story 5 song has sparked a debate about her career ambitions. With her wedding to Travis Kelce less than a month away, at least one critic believes her contribution to the blockbuster animated franchise is less about nostalgia and more about an Oscar.

The debate intensified after New York Magazine writer Zach Schiffman argued that Swift’s surprise release wasn’t simply a return to her country roots but part of a long-running quest for Academy Award recognition, a prize that has eluded the 14-time Grammy Award winner despite several previous soundtrack efforts.

Swift released “I Knew It, I Knew You” late Thursday night, less than four weeks before her July 3 nuptials with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a timeline that caught observers off guard given the relentless privacy effort her camp has mounted around the wedding. The song will be featured in Toy Story 5, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters June 19.

“If The Life of a Showgirl taught us anything, it’s that Swift’s mid-30s have been consumed by jealousy, and the surprising stickiness of KPop Demon Hunters‘s “Golden” both on the charts and in the vocal cords of children surely pushed her into Bob Iger’s office,” Schiffman wrote for the New York “Dinner Party” newsletter.

The track reunites Swift with producer Jack Antonoff and features banjo and harmonica up front, instrumentation that appears to display a deliberate return to Swift’s country roots, her most pronounced since Speak Now in 2010, according to Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman. It is also Swift’s first original material since The Life of a Showgirl was released last October.

Swift posted about the release on Instagram to 3 million-plus likes Friday.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” Swift wrote. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton called the fit between Swift and the film’s abandoned cowgirl character Jessie unmistakable.

“The song is so deeply connected to Toy Story,” Stanton said in a press statement. “So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member.”

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Taylor Swift’s Oscar History

Swift holds 14 Grammy Awards and a primetime Emmy. The Oscar column remains empty. No nominations, no wins.

Schiffman, writing in New York Magazine‘s “Dinner Party” newsletter, traced Swift’s prior Oscar attempts, including “Carolina” for Where the Crawdads Sing, “Beautiful Ghosts” for Cats, and the elaborate 2021 festival run of her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” short film. None landed a nomination. Toy Story is a different platform entirely — every prior installment in the franchise has received a Best Original Song nomination, per Sarah of LaineyGossip. Randy Newman won two Oscars writing for the series. A win here would leave Swift one Tony short of a full EGOT.

“It’s extremely clear what Swift wants here: an Oscar,” Schiffman wrote. “Swift is masterminding her Oscar chances by picking Toy Story; every installment of the franchise thus far has earned an Original Song nomination, and half of them have won.”

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Privacy and the Kelce Factor

The song’s arrival deepens an already crowded pre-wedding news cycle. Entertainment industry insider Rob Shuter reported in his newsletter that Swift has kept the July 3 guest list strictly personal — no famous faces added for optics or status.

“Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face,” a source told Shuter’s Naughty But Nice newsletter. “She doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous.”

A chart-climbing Pixar soundtrack entry a month before the wedding is not the profile of someone going quiet.