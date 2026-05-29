Taylor Swift Worried About ‘Random Faces’ at Travis Kelce Wedding: Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly growing increasingly concerned about wedding privacy as new reports claim the pop superstar does not want “random faces” appearing at her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce amid a series of damaging leaks.

The latest report paints a picture of mounting frustration behind the scenes, with wedding details allegedly leaking so frequently that Swift and Kelce have been forced to reevaluate key plans for one of the most anticipated celebrity events of the decade.

“All the leaks that have happened so far have been incredibly disheartening,” a source exclusively told Star Magazine on Thursday. “They’ve had to change venues and dates. It’s been such a monstrous headache, but even worse, it has left Taylor feeling very vulnerable. There are a lot of questions about who to trust.”

Taylor Swift’s Travis Kelce Wedding Privacy Demands

Swift, 36, has kept the wedding guest list tightly under her control. Only her closest friends and family are expected to attend, with the singer unwilling to look out at unfamiliar faces on her wedding day, according to Star.

“People are used to being automatically given a plus one to a wedding, but that’s not the case for this wedding, and that is purely because of Taylor’s desire for privacy,” the source told Star. “She doesn’t want to see random faces in the crowd when she’s having her most intimate moment with her husband.”

At least one invited guest indicated they will skip the ceremony because of the no-plus-one rule.

“My invite did not let me bring a plus one,” the unnamed guest told the Daily Mail last week. “I don’t think I am going to attend because I don’t want to go by myself.”

“It’s being orchestrated like a military operation — hard choices need to be made, and if that upsets people, so be it,” the Star source added.

Swift also abandoned printed save-the-date notices, instead personally calling celebrity guests — or having her team do so — to cut off any paper trail, as TMZ reported. Guests were told the wedding is set for this summer but received no date or location.

Taylor Swift Wedding Leaks Traced to Kelce’s Inner Circle

Earlier reporting identified where some of the leaks may be originating. According to U.K. outlet HeatWorld, suspicion has fallen inside Kelce’s personal circle — a situation Kelce was said to be quietly working to address, though sources noted he is less troubled by the public exposure than Swift is.

Entertainment insider Rob Shuter, writing in his Naughty But Nice newsletter, reported that Swift commissioned six wedding gowns, with certain designs serving as decoys to conceal the real look until the ceremony. Every designer signed a non-disclosure agreement, Shuter reported.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed he was invited and called himself “so happy” for the couple during a recent radio appearance. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are also expected to attend, along with Selena Gomez and husband Benny Blanco, according to the Daily Mail. Former Swift confidante Blake Lively is not expected to receive an invitation.

The wedding has been widely reported for a date before the July 22 opening of Chiefs training camp, with June 13 and July 3 both surfacing in various accounts — neither confirmed publicly by Swift or her representatives.