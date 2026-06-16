Taylor Swift Up All Night in NYC Without Travis Kelce Amid Massive Wedding Prep

Taylor Swift spent the entire night at a New York City recording studio without Travis Kelce, fueling fan interest as preparations continue for one of the year’s most anticipated celebrity weddings.

While Kelce was on the opposite coast for a live appearance, Swift’s overnight studio session added another layer of intrigue to a week already dominated by speculation surrounding the couple’s wedding plans.

Taylor Swift’s Overnight Electric Lady Session

Swift arrived at Manhattan’s legendary Electric Lady Studios on Monday night and never resurfaced. She finally walked out around 6 a.m. Tuesday, still in the casual jeans and tee she had worn going in, smiling as she ducked into a waiting vehicle. The studio doubles as her “happy place,” even in the thick of wedding planning, according to TMZ, which floated the possibility that she was cutting new tracks, possibly to debut at her wedding to Kelce.

Kelce, meanwhile, was approximately 3,000 miles away. He and brother Jason taped a live “New Heights” podcast episode at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, an event built around 2026 World Cup hype that drew surprise guests and a sold-out room, according to USA Today. The full episode arrives on YouTube Wednesday. The taping followed a quieter weekend Swift and Kelce spent together in New York, capped by a Broadway outing to Oh, Mary! starring Maya Rudolph, where Swift was given a standing ovation by the theater crowd before she and Kelce met the cast backstage.

At their live podcast, the Kelce brothers screened a clip of Swift feeding Kelce pasta, a running joke about his famously picky palate, and unveiled a “Pretty Man” poster spoofing the rom-com “Pretty Woman.” Kelce also confessed to an embarrassing mix-up during the Los Angeles taping. Certain he was talking markets with Warren Buffett at a Hamptons festival, he learned only afterward that he had been quizzing Jimmy Buffett, then cheered him through “Margaritaville” anyway.

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Swift-Kelce Massive Wedding Takes Shape

For all the tabloid wattage, Swift and Kelce surface together in public only in short bursts, a Broadway night here, a Kansas City Chiefs game there, before scattering to opposite ends of the country. The romance began in 2023 after Kelce floated his interest on his own podcast following a failed attempt to hand Swift a friendship bracelet at an Eras Tour stop. He proposed in August 2025.

The wedding remains the bigger mystery. Swift has quietly ordered a “massive stage” assembled inside a Pennsylvania warehouse, sealed off “under lock and key with security guards patrolling the area,” according to a report by TMZ. The site is Rock Lititz, a sprawling production campus where touring acts rehearse and build their sets, but the stage is tied to no current or planned tour, leading amateur sleuths to conclude that the structure will be used for the wedding, or at least the post-wedding party possibly held at Madison Square Garden.

Swift’s towering video columns for the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour were built at the Pennsylvania facility, and her company Firefly Entertainment collected $800,000 in Pennsylvania tax credits for rehearsals in 2019 and another $2 million in 2022, according to LancasterOnline. A band will reportedly play the celebration, and a handful of the couple’s musical friends are expected to grab the mic, “a fringe benefit of having REALLY talented friends,” the TMZ report said.

The celebration is expected to fill Madison Square Garden on July 3 before more than 1,000 guests, though reports suggest the ceremony itself will happen earlier at a smaller, undisclosed venue. Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed a single detail, however.