Travis Kelce Shares ‘Embarrassing’ Story as Taylor Swift Goes Solo in NYC

Travis Kelce shared an embarrassing story during a live “New Heights” podcast show in Los Angeles Monday night, while Taylor Swift drew attention with a solo outing in New York City, giving fans two closely watched developments from the celebrity power couple.

The Chiefs tight end’s candid admission quickly became a talking point online as Swift’s appearance in Manhattan only fueled the already-intense interest in the pair’s high-profile relationship.

Kelce Thought He Was Talking to Warren Buffett. He Wasn’t.

Kelce set the scene at a “New Heights” live taping Monday night at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. He has face blindness, he told the crowd, and the condition trips him up roughly once a month.

This time it cost him a conversation with a legend.

The tight end recalled heading to a music festival in the Hamptons with a group of finance contacts from New York. Drinks came first “kind of the Kelce way,” he said, and by the time someone told him “Buffett” wanted to say hello, he assumed he was about to talk markets with an investing icon. Namely, Warren Buffett.

“Holy s***, that’s big money,” Kelce remembered thinking. He grabbed a glass of water, shook the man’s hand and figured the encounter would make him rich.

The two talked for what Kelce called the best conversation of his life. Then his host started telling a story about picking up the guitar in high school.

“No way. Warren Buffett played the guitar?” Kelce blurted out. The smile vanished. Moments later the man he had been grilling about investments was tapped on the shoulder to go perform “Margaritaville.”

He had been talking to Jimmy Buffett the entire time.

Kelce stuck around to cheer anyway. “So I was his biggest cheerleader, singing ‘Margaritaville’ on the side,” he said. The full “New Heights” episode was set to drop Wednesday.

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Taylor Swift Steps Out Solo in the Big Apple

Kelce held court in Los Angeles, leaving Swift alone in New York City. The 36-year-old singer was photographed Monday on a solo walk through Greenwich Village in a yellow-trimmed top, loose denim and tan pumps, threading a crowded sidewalk as reported by the Daily Mail.

The outing followed a quiet weekend with Kelce in the city. The couple slipped into the Broadway production “Oh, Mary!” starring Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln, where Swift rose for a standing ovation before the pair met the cast backstage and finished the night with dinner at The Eighty Six. Rudolph’s run ends July 5.

Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023, when he floated his interest on a “New Heights” episode after failing to hand her a friendship bracelet carrying his number at an Eras Tour stop. They got engaged in August 2025.

The couple is reportedly set to marry in New York on July 3, and security around the planning has been tight. Guests are reportedly invited by phone, asked to sign nondisclosure agreements and told only to keep their summer open, with TMZ reporting Swift spent $3 million to hold a venue across three days. Some have been told they cannot bring a guest.

Madison Square Garden has been floated as the site, though other sources say that leak was deliberate disinformation to steer the press and public away from the actual site.

For now, the two are doing what they do best: Kelce working a crowd and Swift turning heads, even if they are a few thousand miles apart.