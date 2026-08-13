Taylor Swift’s Change in Appearance Turns Heads After Travis Kelce Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke to reporters for the first time as a married man on Day 13 of training camp. Kelce tied the knot with Taylor Swift in front of over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

“It was a fun offseason, man,” Kelce said. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and, you know, had fun with us. And yeah, that’s about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was it was full of a lot of celebration, but it’s football, baby.”

The 36-year-old veteran, entering his 14th season in the NFL, made it clear his focus was on football. “I still got a lot of love for this game,” he said. “You know, I still think I can go out and play at a high level, and I want to go out there and prove to myself that I could play at a better level than I did last year.

“I think that’s probably the biggest thing for me is making sure that I’m accountable for the guys in this room and every single play that I’m out there.”

Swift has kept an extremely low profile since marrying Kelce. One week after Kelce and Swift tied the knot, they jetted off to the opposite coast to attend New York Giants wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding in Southern California. This outing marked the famous couple’s first public appearance as husband and wife, during which Swift proudly showed off her new wedding ring.

While Kelce continues working hard at practice, the 14-time Grammy winner made her first solo appearance since the wedding.

Fans Gushed Over Taylor Swift’s Appearing to Have a New Haircut in London

While Kelce caused a stir with the return of his training camp facial hair, it appears Swift also made an adjustment to her usual look. Photographed while exiting Annabel’s, a private club in London, fans gushed over her shorter hair.

One fan commented on X, “DID SHE CUT HER HAIR?!? IT LOOKS SO SHORT LIKE IM GETTING 1989 VIBES!” A Swiftie added, “The hair is short omg.” One X user posted, “her hair is so short omg.”

Another person wrote, “The dress???? The hair?? Oh Taylor you are stunning.”

The 36-year-old wore a lavender Delphine minidress and Aquazzura stilettos, per Page Six.

Taylor Swift Joined Travis Kelce at 1587 Prime on His Off Day

With the Chiefs having Sunday off from practice, Kelce and Swift enjoyed dinner at 1587 Prime on August 8, the restaurant the Chiefs star co-owns with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A tip to DeuxMoi wrote that they were “under heavy guard.”

Photos shared on X show the pop star sitting at a booth at the steakhouse. The restaurant’s cocktail menu features a nod to the singer with a special drink called “The Alchemy,” the name of a Kelce-inspired song from her album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The drink, made with vodka, Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and oolong, arrives with a unique fire presentation.

The restaurant at the Loews Hotel in Kansas City.