Will Taylor Swift Be at Chiefs-Broncos Game for Start of Travis Kelce’s ‘Last Dance’?

Taylor Swift has spent much of the past three years supporting Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games, but it remains to be seen whether she will be at Arrowhead Stadium when her husband begins his 14th NFL season.

Kelce and the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14, in their first regular-season game of 2026. The matchup comes just over two months after Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

Swift has not publicly announced whether she plans to attend the season opener. Her potential appearance comes with added attention surrounding Kelce after NFL legend Cris Carter described the upcoming season as the tight end’s “LAST DANCE.”

Taylor Swift Has Changed How She Attends Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Games

Swift became a highly visible presence at Chiefs games after she and Kelce began dating, frequently watching from a suite alongside his family and friends.

In more recent seasons, Swift has maintained a lower profile around the team. She has attended games without announcing her plans beforehand and has primarily been seen at home games at Arrowhead Stadium.

That history makes Monday’s home opener a potential opportunity for Swift to support Kelce as he begins another season.

This one would also be different from her previous Chiefs appearances. Swift and Kelce are now married after tying the knot in front of nearly 1,000 guests, including several of Kelce’s teammates and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Travis Kelce’s 14th Season Has Already Been Called His ‘Last Dance’

Kelce wasted little time returning to football after the wedding.

Within weeks of the ceremony, he returned to training in Miami with longtime performance coaches as he prepared for training camp and the regular season.

Carter, now Florida Atlantic University’s Director of Player Development, shared a photo with Kelce after one of those workouts and referenced speculation that the 36-year-old could be approaching his final NFL season.

“Andrew and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL. Know the 🐐 is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF,” Carter wrote on Instagram.

Kelce has not announced that the 2026 season will be his last. Carter’s message, however, added to the questions surrounding how much longer the Chiefs star plans to play.

The possibility makes Swift’s attendance at Kelce’s games this season another storyline to watch as the tight end begins his 14th NFL season.

Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift Wedding ‘Best Night of My Life’

Before taking the field against Denver, Kelce also opened up about marrying Swift.

Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sat down with ESPN’s Chris Berman for an interview scheduled to air before Monday night’s kickoff. ESPN released a portion of the conversation on Sept. 11.

“I heard you got married. Is this true?” Berman asked.

“This is true, this is true,” Kelce responded before joking, “Didn’t I see you there?”

Kelce then reflected on the July celebration.

“It was the best night of my life,” Kelce said. “Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air.”

Mahomes, who tore his ACL and LCL last season, also recalled getting a chance to test his knee on the dance floor.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun,” Mahomes said. “I did a little dancing. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason.”

The Chiefs and Broncos kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 14.