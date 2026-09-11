Travis Kelce Shares New Taylor Swift Wedding Details as Patrick Mahomes Reveals Wedding Mission

Travis Kelce is sharing more about marrying Taylor Swift, while Patrick Mahomes has revealed for the first time what he hoped to accomplish at his teammate’s wedding.

Kelce, 36, and Mahomes, 30, sat down with ESPN legend Chris Berman ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2026 season opener against the Denver Broncos. The full interview is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 14, before kickoff, but ESPN released a clip on Friday, Sept. 11.

Berman brought up Kelce’s July wedding to Swift with a straightforward question.

“I heard you got married. Is this true?” Berman asked.

“This is true, this is true,” Kelce responded before joking, “Didn’t I see you there?”

Kelce then explained what made the night so memorable for him.

“It was the best night of my life,” Kelce said. “Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air.”

Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Goal for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

Mahomes was among the guests when Kelce and Swift married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The couple welcomed nearly 1,000 guests, including several of Kelce’s Chiefs teammates and head coach Andy Reid.

When Berman turned the conversation toward Mahomes’ experience at the wedding, the quarterback revealed he had a personal goal for the celebration.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun, I did a little dancing,” Mahomes said. “I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason.”

The dancing carried added significance for Mahomes because of the rehabilitation work he was doing following the ACL and LCL injuries he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14.

Travis Kelce Says Wedding to Taylor Swift Was ‘So Magical’

Kelce discussed the wedding during the season 5 premiere of his “New Heights” podcast, describing the celebration as a “night out we’ll never forget.”

He explained that he and Swift were especially thankful for the friends and family members who joined them for the milestone.

“Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had, throughout the entire evening and hearing that, kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night,” Kelce said. “And it was just so magical, man.”

The Chiefs and Broncos kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 14.