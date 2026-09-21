Taylor Swift Showed a Side of Herself ‘We Haven’t Seen Before’ at Chiefs-Colts Game EXPERT

Taylor Swift’s enthusiastic celebration of Travis Kelce’s touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts caught the attention of a body language expert who believes the moment showed a different side of the singer.

Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Sunday night matchup from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. In the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce for a touchdown after Kansas City capitalized on a Colts turnover.

NBC cameras then showed Swift celebrating in the suite. She pointed to her wedding ring and appeared to shout, “That’s my husband!”

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed Swift’s reaction and said the singer appeared more confident and uninhibited than she has during many of her previous public appearances.

“Taylor Swift’s response to Travis’s performance shows us a side of the musical star we haven’t seen before,” Honigman said, speaking on behalf of Casino.com. “She uses possessive, aggressive body language as she marks her territory and ensures that everyone knows that this man is hers.”

Expert Spots ‘Dramatic Shift’ in Taylor Swift’s Body Language

Honigman said Swift has traditionally appeared more controlled when attending public events.

According to the expert, Swift has frequently used reserved poses on red carpets and other high-profile appearances, including keeping her hands close to her body and limiting her movements.

Her celebration at Arrowhead looked much different to Honigman.

“When Taylor celebrates Travis’s achievement, her teeth are exposed,” she said. “In the animal kingdom, exposed teeth represent a willingness to attack or a threat, and so, in human behavior, these exposed teeth are linked with aggression. Her aggressive smile is paired with a pointing action, showing off her wedding band. Taylor displays a new, possessive streak.”

Honigman’s interpretation is her professional reading of Swift’s gestures rather than confirmation of what Swift was thinking or feeling during the moment.

The expert also focused on Swift’s posture as she watched Kelce from the suite.

“When glancing down at Kelce from her box, Taylor stands strong, her hands pushing squarely into her waist in a ‘Superman’ pose,” Honigman said. “This stance is unafraid to take up space, and it reminds those around her that this lady is not to be messed with.”

Taylor Swift’s Travis Kelce Celebration Showed More Than One Change, Expert Says

Swift continued celebrating with the people around her following Kelce’s touchdown. Honigman pointed to the singer’s dancing and interactions with others as another difference from the more reserved public behavior she has observed in the past.

“There’s a lot of dancing and hugging going on in the box, and Taylor doesn’t hold back,” Honigman said. “Throwing her head from side to side in a victory dance, shaking her hips and warmly hugging well-wishers, Taylor has clearly changed since her nuptials.”

Swift and Kelce married in July after beginning their relationship in 2023. The Colts matchup marked the second consecutive public appearance for Swift, after laying low last season.

Honigman believes the difference was particularly noticeable when comparing Sunday’s celebration to Swift’s previous public appearances.

“Mrs Taylor Kelce is a very different woman to Miss Taylor Swift,” Honigman said. “She feels safer, braver and more outgoing.”

The expert summed up her interpretation of the celebration by saying, “Taylor’s body language at the game cements a new reality – the new Taylor is confident, courageous and intrepid.”