Taylor Swift Shouts ‘That’s My Husband’ After Travis Kelce’s Big Play at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift had a new way to celebrate Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup with the Indianapolis Colts: proudly calling the tight end her husband.

Swift attended Sunday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and mother-in-law Donna Kelce. The Grammy winner wore a Chiefs tank top as she watched Travis play his second game since the couple married in July.

During one of Travis’ biggest moments of the night, scoring his first touchdown of the season, Swift appeared to flash her wedding ring before shouting, “That’s my husband!”

The moment quickly drew attention as Swift continued a tradition that began three years ago, when she first showed up at Arrowhead to watch Travis and the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift Returns to Arrowhead After Watching Chiefs Opener With Tom Cruise

Sunday marked Swift’s second Chiefs game of the season.

She also attended Kansas City’s season-opening 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” That night, Swift watched from a suite with actor Tom Cruise, Jason Kelce and other friends and family members.

Cruise later talked about sitting with Swift during an appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

“She was bringing the football. First of all, she’s a genius,” Cruise told Jimmy Fallon.

The “Mission: Impossible” star said he hadn’t attended a football game since before the COVID-19 pandemic and was impressed by how much Swift knew about what was happening on the field.

“I hadn’t been to a football game since pre-COVID,” Cruise said. “So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot of fun … she knows her stuff.”

Swift also told Cruise that wasn’t always the case. She admitted she knew little about football when she and Travis first met.

“You know, he’s so patient,” Cruise recalled Swift telling him.

Cruise had a quick response: “I’m sure he was.”

Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Is Now ‘Fully Engulfed’ in Football

Swift’s football knowledge has become a recurring topic since she started attending Chiefs games in 2023.

During Cruise’s appearance on Travis and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast, Travis explained just how much his wife has learned.

“She sees the flags coming in,” Travis said. “Like, ‘Oh, that might be a defensive hold.’ I’m just like, ‘What? What’d you say, sweetie?’ She was like, ‘That’s encroachment.’ I’m like, ‘You know what that is?’ She’s on it now. She got fully engulfed in it.”

Cruise agreed after experiencing it himself while watching the Broncos game alongside Swift.

“She was schooling me,” Cruise said. “‘This is happening or that is happening. He’s coming in.’ It was awesome.”