Taylor Swift returned to the CMA Awards for the first time in a decade on Wednesday, November 18, and brought a very special date along.

The 14-time Grammy winner attended the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was joined by her close friend Brittany Mahomes.

Swift, who married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July, was seated beside the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when cameras caught the two during host Lainey Wilson’s opening monologue.

Wilson joked about Swift and Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden while discussing her own wedding in a “cave.” Brad Paisley continued the joke about attending the wedding before the camera cut to Swift and Mahomes sitting together.

The two friends enjoyed a girls’ night out while their husbands prepared for the Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 22.

Swift also appeared on the red carpet, wearing a bright yellow Oscar de la Renta gown with a sleeveless design and a voluminous high-low skirt.

She completed the look with blue-and-yellow dangling earrings, strappy gold heels, and her signature red lipstick.

Taylor Swift Returns to the CMA Awards Stage for First Performance Since 2013

Swift’s appearance marks her first time attending the CMA Awards since 2016, but she also has another reason to celebrate her return to country music’s biggest night.

The Country Music Association announced on November 13 that Swift would perform during the ceremony, marking her first CMA Awards performance since 2013.

The singer is nominated for Single of the Year for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her 2026 song from the animated film “Toy Story 5.”

Her return comes more than a decade after she began moving away from country music with the release of her pop album “1989” in 2014.

Swift is also among the artists participating in the evening’s tribute to Dolly Parton.\

Brittany Mahomes Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes’ night out with Swift comes as she and her husband prepare to welcome their fourth child.

The couple announced Brittany’s pregnancy earlier this month and subsequently revealed that they’re expecting another boy.

They already share three children: Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 22 months.

Patrick addressed the pregnancy while speaking with reporters following the Chiefs’ trade for wide receiver Josh Downs.

When a reporter asked about learning he was getting a new family member and a new teammate on the same day, the quarterback laughed.

“I mean, obviously, I’ve known for a while,” Mahomes said. “So it wasn’t like I just learned about it, but I appreciate it. Thank you.”

He added, “Obviously, it’s a blessing. So to have another baby on the way, I’m excited for it.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion also joked about the timing of his wife’s pregnancies and the Chiefs’ trips to the Super Bowl.

Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Her Pregnancies and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Success

Brittany recently joined in on a social media discussion about the Chiefs reaching the Super Bowl during each of her previous pregnancies.

The conversation picked up after fans noticed that she liked an Instagram video from Barstool Sports’ Jack Mac, who joked about the team’s championship chances with another Mahomes baby on the way.

“Three for three so far, we’re about to see four for four,” Mac said.

He also jokingly suggested that Swift and Kelce having a baby would guarantee another Chiefs victory.

Brittany addressed the discussion on her Instagram Stories on November 12.

“Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here,” she wrote alongside several laughing emojis.

Patrick was also asked whether he hoped the trend would continue.

“I’m hoping!” he said. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping that we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way. That’d be awesome for sure.”

The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl during Brittany’s pregnancy with Sterling, following Bronze’s birth in November 2022, and shortly after Golden’s arrival in January 2025.

Kansas City won one of those three championship games, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2023.