Taylor Swift may have earned five nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, but her fans aren’t happy about one major omission.

The singer, who married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, was left out of the country music categories despite releasing “I Knew It, I Knew You” earlier this year.

Swifties took to social media after the nominations were announced on November 16, questioning why Swift’s song from Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” wasn’t nominated for Best Country Song or Best Country Solo Performance.

“Not Taylor Swift being snubbed in country nominations for country categories!? are u (expletive) kidding me?” one fan wrote on X.

Another added, “Welp, Taylor got snubbed in country, they hate her I guess.”

The song did receive recognition elsewhere, earning nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Taylor Swift Fans Question Grammy Awards Country Music Nominations

Swift’s absence from the country categories drew particular attention because the singer began her career in country music before transitioning to pop.

One fan questioned whether the Recording Academy still considers her a country artist.

“Taylor Swift’s I Knew It, I Knew You and STELLA LEFTY’s Boston were both shut out from the country categories at the 2027 Grammys,” the fan wrote.

Another commented, “That says a lot about how far she’s moved from her country roots. The Academy clearly sees her as pop now.”

The Best Country Song nominees include Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things,” Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” Kacey Musgraves’ “Dry Spell,” Stephen Wilson Jr.’s “Hardwired” and John Mayer and Lainey Wilson’s “Phone, Keys, Wallet.”

Meanwhile, the Best Country Solo Performance nominees include Langley and Musgraves, along with Vince Gill’s “The Whole World,” Wilson’s “Can’t Sit Still” and Wilson Jr.’s “Gary.”

One Swift fan made their disappointment clear, writing, “(Expletive) #grammys for snubbing I knew it, I knew you. Taylor Swift deserved that!”

Taylor Swift Breaks Grammy Awards Record With Another Album of the Year Nomination

Despite missing out on the country categories, Swift received nominations in several of the ceremony’s biggest races.

Her song “The Fate of Ophelia” earned a Record of the Year nomination, while her album “The Life of a Showgirl” is competing for Album of the Year.

She also received a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination for her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The Album of the Year nomination marks another milestone for Swift, who now holds the record for the most nominations in that category by a female artist, with eight.

She has received 63 Grammy nominations throughout her career and has won 14 awards.

Swift also participated in Monday’s nominations announcement, appearing in a video message on “Good Morning America” to reveal the final two categories.

Before announcing the nominees, she joked about her previous unsuccessful attempts to win Song of the Year.

“The last two categories to be announced, one of them I’ve had a lot of luck in, the other I’m 0 for 8,” Swift said with a laugh.

She was referring to Album of the Year, which she has won four times, and Song of the Year, which she has yet to win.

Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5’ Song Could Still Earn Another Major Award

Swift will have another opportunity for recognition when the CMA Awards take place on Wednesday, November 18.

“I Knew It, I Knew You,” which she co-wrote and produced with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, is nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

The singer is also scheduled to perform at the 60th annual CMA Awards, marking her first performance at the ceremony in 13 years.

The song has additionally generated early awards attention in Hollywood.

According to the report, “I Knew It, I Knew You” is being discussed as a potential contender for Best Original Song at the 2027 Academy Awards.

A nomination would mark Swift’s first Oscar nomination.