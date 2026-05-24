Taylor Swift Covers Her Face During Travis Kelce’s Wild Courtside Moment

Taylor Swift reacted awkwardly as Travis Kelce stole the show during a wild courtside moment at Cavaliers-Knicks Game 3 Saturday night. Swift could not hide her emotions after Travis Kelce turned the NBA Eastern Conference Finals into a full-blown courtside spectacle Saturday night.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers faced elimination against the New York Knicks, Kelce chugged a beer, roared at the crowd and drew a reaction from Swift that quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments — even catching the attention of LeBron James.

The legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end and lifelong Cavaliers fan showed up at Rocket Arena wearing Nike LeBron 7 MVP sneakers. LeBron James, a former Cavalier, noticed. He reshared a Complex Sneakers post on his Instagram Stories spotlighting Kelce’s footwear, adding a salute emoji and a crown. Kelce and James are both Ohio natives who grew up roughly 46 miles apart.

Kelce Beer Chug, Swift Reaction Go Viral

The moment that went viral came with Cleveland trailing 91-82 entering the fourth quarter. The Rocket Arena big screen found Kelce and Swift courtside, and Kelce did not waste the opportunity. He cracked open a beer and chugged it, firing up the crowd while Swift, a self-described Knicks fan, covered her face and looked away, as John Hobbs of Cavs Insider on SI reported.

The moment spread quickly across social media.

In another puzzling occurrence, ESPN play-by-play voice Mike Breen referred to Swift — the world’s best-selling pop star — only as Kelce’s “fiancee” during the telecast. Analyst Richard Jefferson went further, calling her simply Kelce’s “girlfriend,” though the couple has been engaged since last August and a summer wedding is reportedly on the calendar. ESPN declined to use Swift’s name during the broadcast.

Kelce was animated throughout the night. He was caught on camera loudly calling for a travel on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. He roared at officials. He worked the crowd. Swift, a Knicks fan who has cited a friendship with former Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire dating to 2014, held a decidedly cooler demeanor through most of the night. The two were courtside rooting against each other.

LeBron James, Travis Kelce Sneaker Tribute, and the Ohio Bond

The LeBron 7 MVP colorway Kelce chose Saturday was produced to mark James’s back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player awards in 2009 and 2010, both earned during his first run in Cleveland. Nike re-released the shoe in 2020. The white leather upper, Trophy Gold Swoosh, and MVP logo on the lateral side made it immediately identifiable to sneaker observers — and to James himself.

James has acknowledged the mutual respect between the two Ohio natives before. In late 2023, as the Swift-Kelce relationship drew national attention at a level unusual even by NFL standards, James joked he was ready to hand over his status as Northeast Ohio’s most famous celebrity.

“What Trav has got going on right now, I’ll give up my crown,” James said, as quoted by Sami Haider of The Sporting News.

Saturday was also one of the more prominent public outings for Swift and Kelce ahead of their reported July wedding in New York. The Rocket Arena appearance offered a rare shared moment in public for the engaged couple before their big day, widely reported as July 3, arrives.

The Cavaliers lost 121-108 and fell to 0-3 in the series, one loss away from elimination. James delivered the only title in Cleveland’s history in 2016, rallying the Cavaliers from 3-1 down in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors — still the only such reversal in NBA Finals history. Saturday, with Kelce paying tribute in his shoes, James returned the favor from Los Angeles.