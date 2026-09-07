Taylor Swift Dealt Unfortunate News Before Chiefs Season Starts

Over two months have passed since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift married at Madison Square Garden. However, their star-studded wedding continues to be a hot topic.

Kelce gushed over “a night out we’ll never forget,” as he described it on “New Heights” last week. The only thing the 36-year-old would’ve changed from his wedding night –“I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did,” he lamented. “It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye.”

The Chiefs star’s older brother, Jason Kelce, who also served as his Best Man, explained how MSG basically “kicked them out.” But Kelce explained, “Well, once the drinks stopped being served, everyone kinda just starts to, you know, mosey out.”

While Kelce prepares for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos next week, Swift appeared primed to add another trophy to her vast collection as “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show” was up for five Emmy Awards.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour: The Final Show’ Won 0 of 5 Emmy Nominations

Following the conclusion of the highest-grossing tour in history, Swift taped the final shows in Vancouver for a Disney+ special.

The three-and-a-half-hour-long film earned five nominations at the 78th annual Creative Arts Emmys: Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special.

Unfortunately, Swift, who was nominated as a producer and performer for the Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded), and her production team went home empty-handed on September 5.

The 14-time Grammy winner lost to “The Muppet Show,” which also took home the award for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

The award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special went to “The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny,” which took home a total of seven Emmys — the most in Super Bowl history.

Swift previously won an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media for “AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience.”

Taylor Swift Helped Campaign for Her Creative Team During the Chiefs’ Preseason

While fans hoped to see the pop star back at Arrowhead for what’s likely Kelce’s final preseason, she hit the Emmys campaign trail in Los Angeles on behalf of director Glenn Weiss and sound designer John Ross last month.

“One of the things that I was so impressed by, and the needle Glenn threaded so effortlessly, is that the Eras Tour was such a phenomenon because of so many factors,” Swift told Emmy voters at Ross House, per Deadline.

“One that I know that is really important is that it was a source of great escapism for the people who were there. Glenn and I had conversations about ‘How do we preserve this experience?’”

Swift, who also sang at the intimate event, joked with the crowd, “If you liked the choreography that you saw of our dancers, you should have seen the footwork of our Steadicam operator.”