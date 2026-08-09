Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make First Appearance Since Training Camp

Before Travis Kelce returned to his 14th training camp this summer with the Kansas City Chiefs, he had an offseason to truly remember, marrying Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden in front of 1,000 guests.

One week after Kelce and Swift tied the knot, they jetted off to the opposite coast to attend New York Giants wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding in Southern California. This outing marked the famous couple’s first public appearance as husband and wife, during which Swift proudly showed off her new wedding ring.

After Kelce arrived at Missouri Western State’s campus on July 29, Swift has kept a very low profile.

While fans were unsure if she was staying at one of her many houses in either Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, or Rhode Island, the pop star is with Kelce in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Having Dinner at 1587 Prime

With the Chiefs having Sunday off from practice, Kelce and Swift enjoyed dinner at 1587 Prime on Saturday night, the restaurant the Chiefs star co-owns with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A tip to DeuxMoi wrote that they were “under heavy guard.”

Photos shared on X show the pop star sitting at a booth at the steakhouse. The restaurant’s cocktail menu features a nod to the 14-time Grammy winner with a special drink called “The Alchemy,” the name of a Kelce-inspired song from her album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The drink, made with vodka, Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and oolong, arrives with a unique fire presentation.

The restaurant at the Loews Hotel in Kansas City is currently in legal trouble. The steakhouse, which opened in 2025, was named after Kelce’s No. 87 and Mahomes’ No. 15 jerseys — however, 1587 Sneakers, trademarked in 2023, wants the restaurant to stop using the name.

The sneaker company took aim at Kelce and Mahomes in a recent court records obtained by USA Today Sports, accusing the Chiefs stars of downplaying their involvement in the trademark infringement lawsuit.

Fans Continue to Wait for Official Photos From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

While numerous details from Swift and Kelce’s big day have emerged, fans have yet to see a picture of the singer’s wedding dress or any official photos from their nuptials.

Swift’s publicist teased her look in a statement: “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom… Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”