Taylor Swift made Grammy Awards history on November 16, but some fans were more interested in what she was wearing during her surprise appearance.

The 36-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared during the Recording Academy’s livestream announcing the nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards. Swift helped reveal the nominees for two of the ceremony’s biggest categories, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

For the occasion, Swift wore a simple black sweater with layered gold necklaces. She styled her shoulder-length blonde hair straight and completed the look with her signature winged eyeliner.

However, fans quickly noticed two pieces of jewelry that looked familiar.

Swift wore two necklaces, one with a diamond-covered horseshoe and another with a horse pendant. Fans quickly connected the jewelry to her recent work on “Toy Story 5.”

Swift’s jewelry may have been a nod to the movie and her original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which earned a Grammy nomination.

Taylor Swift’s Necklaces Have a Connection to ‘Toy Story 5’

Swift’s horseshoe necklace, designed by Sophie Jane Jewels, isn’t new to her collection.

She previously wore the piece to the “Toy Story 5” premiere in June. Elle also reported that Swift debuted the necklace in April while out in New York City.

At the time of that April appearance, her involvement in the Pixar movie had not yet been announced.

The horseshoe and horse pendants appear to reference Jessie, the cowgirl character from the “Toy Story” franchise, and her horse, Bullseye.

Swift wrote “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the film, drawing on her longtime connection to the animated franchise.

When the song was released on June 5, Swift shared a childhood video on Instagram showing herself dressed in a cowgirl outfit.

She also explained what writing a song for Jessie meant to her.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once,” Swift wrote.

“And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

The jewelry made another appearance during the Grammy nominations announcement, where Swift learned that her song for the movie had received a Song of the Year nomination.

Swift Makes Grammy History With 8th Album of the Year Nomination

Swift also reached a career milestone with her latest Album of the Year nomination.

Her album “The Life of a Showgirl” earned a spot in the category, marking the eighth time she has received an Album of the Year nomination.

The nomination also put Swift in rare company.

She has now received Album of the Year nominations for five consecutive albums, tying Kendrick Lamar as the only artists to accomplish that feat.

Her five-album streak includes “Folklore,” “Evermore,” “Midnights,” “The Tortured Poets Department” and “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Swift, who has won 14 Grammy Awards throughout her career, will compete against seven other artists for Album of the Year.

The nominees include Rosalía’s “LUX (Complete Works),” Olivia Rodrigo’s “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” RAYE’s “THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.” and Bruno Mars’ “The Romantic.”

Ella Langley’s “Dandelion,” Olivia Dean’s “The Art of Loving” and Phoebe Bridgers’ “Lost Weekend” round out the category.

Swift’s original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” also earned recognition in the Song of the Year category.

The nomination puts the singer’s work for “Toy Story 5” alongside songs from several other artists.

The nominees include Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor’s “Berghain,” Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “the cure” and Ariana Grande’s “hate that i made you love me.”

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need,” Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” and RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” are also nominated.