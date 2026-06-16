Taylor Swift Hand Feeds Travis Kelce in Playful New Video as More Wedding Details Emerge

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave fans a rare glimpse into their relationship during a live taping of the “New Heights” podcast in Los Angeles.

The Kansas City Chiefs star surprised the audience by sharing a previously unseen home video featuring Swift feeding him a spoonful of pasta while making playful airplane noises. The moment drew laughs from the crowd and came as new details continue to emerge about the couple’s upcoming wedding celebrations.

The pair announced their engagement in August 2025 and are reportedly preparing for a major celebration next month.

Taylor Swift Appears in Rare Home Video During ‘New Heights’ Live Show

During the live event, Travis revisited a conversation about his reputation as a picky eater.

“The last time I was in LA, Jason and I went down the street and I was a very picky eater,” Travis told the crowd, according to videos shared online.

“And it came out on ‘New Heights’ not too long ago about how I like airplane noises when I ate.”

The Chiefs tight end then introduced what he described as a “fun clip” connected to a recent discussion on the podcast.

The moment referenced comments made by Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, during a May episode when she said Travis had become more adventurous with food since dating Swift.

The podcast’s producer, Brandon Borders, jokingly mocked Travis by saying, “‘When she does the little airplane noises, I like it.'”

The audience then watched a video of Swift feeding pasta to her fiancé.

In the clip, the “Bad Blood” singer holds up a spoonful of food while Travis playfully shakes his head.

Swift begins making airplane noises before delivering the bite and saying, “It’s landing. It landed safely.”

As the video ended, Travis jokingly directed a response toward Borders.

“That one’s for you, Brandon,” he said.

Jason Kelce Previously Credited Taylor Swift With Expanding Travis Kelce’s Tastes

The topic of Travis’ eating habits has become a recurring joke on “New Heights.”

Last year, Jason praised Swift for encouraging his younger brother to try new foods.

“My girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason said.

“She’s introducing new foods to you, and it’s become one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about.”

Travis acknowledged that while he remains selective about certain foods, he has become more willing to try different things.

He previously admitted that foods resembling “baby food or like baby (expletive)” remain a challenge because of what he described as a “mental block.”

The live show also included another nod to Swift. Travis unveiled a parody movie poster inspired by the 1990 film “Pretty Woman” featuring himself and the “Cruel Summer” singer.

The joke referenced a June 2025 episode of “New Heights” in which Travis compared their relationship to a gender-swapped version of the classic romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

New Wedding Celebration Details Continue to Surface

The appearance comes as reports continue to circulate about the couple’s wedding plans.

According to TMZ, Swift has commissioned a large custom stage for an event tied to the July 3 celebrations at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The outlet reported that the stage is being built at Rock Lititz, a Pennsylvania production campus known for hosting tour rehearsals and constructing concert stages.

Sources told TMZ that the project is being assembled under tight security and is not connected to any current or upcoming music tour.

Swift has previously worked with companies associated with Rock Lititz. The facility was involved in preparations for her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, while Clair Global, a Rock Lititz subsidiary, contributed audio production support for the Eras Tour.

TMZ also reported that many invited guests believe the Madison Square Garden event will be a large-scale celebration rather than the wedding ceremony itself.

According to the report, the actual wedding is expected to take place before the July 3 event and involve a much smaller guest list than the more than 1,000 people reportedly invited to the New York celebration.