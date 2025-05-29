Taylor Swift May Have Skipped the AMAs for an Upsetting Reason

Taylor Swift did not show up to the American Music Awards on Monday, May 26, which was a bit surprising, since many Swifties thought she would attend. In any case, Swift was a no-show, and she and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs did not walk the red carpet together.

There has been some speculation about why Swift missed the high-profile awards show, but she hasn’t made an official announcement about it. Perhaps she and Kelce were just enjoying some downtime together, or maybe she was helping him get ready for OTAs.

Now, a new report says why Swift supposedly skipped the awards show, and it’s really too bad.

Taylor Swift Skipped Out on the AMAs

Swift, 35, was up for six awards at the American Music Awards on Monday, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Touring Artist, Album of the Year and Favorite Pop Album for “The Tortured Poets Department” and Collaboration of the Year for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

But, she wasn’t there, and she didn’t end up winning any awards, anyway. Still, she has won so many AMAs over the years, that her absence was a bit of a shock, regardless of winning or losing this year.

Swift’s absence from the show, according to a report, is because of the continuing drama involving her friend, Blake Lively. As the story goes, Lively is in a legal fight with her “It Ends With Us” co-star, Justin Baldoni. Swift was served a subpoena related to Baldoni’s countersuit, but thankfully, that subpoena was withdrawn.

The new report says that Swift didn’t want to have to answer a bunch of questions from the media about the Lively situation. Can you blame her?

“She avoided the AMAs because she didn’t want to deal with 1000s of questions about the Blake Lively saga,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The source added, “It is all anyone wants to talk about, and Taylor is really tired of it.” We totally get that. We’re tired of it, too, so one can only imagine how sick Swift is of talking about the issue.

Even though Swift didn’t win any awards at the AMAs, she holds the record for most AMA wins in the history of the ceremony with 40.

The 2025 AMAs took place on May 26 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in a ceremony hosted by pop star Jennifer Lopez.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Florida for the Kansas City Chiefs: Report

According to a report from People magazine out May 27, Swift is staying with Kelce in Florida right now to help him get ready for his season ahead with the Chiefs. Since the Chiefs just started OTAs this week, they’re really getting into the thick of doing pre-season preparations for what will hopefully be another major season for the team.

“Travis was working on Friday before his dinner date with Taylor,” the source told People magazine of the two being in Florida together. “He left early to go meet her.”

Specifically, Swift is Miami “to support and spend time” with Kelce, the insider tells People.