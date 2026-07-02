Taylor Swift Arrives at MSG as Mamdani Demands AC Limits for Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of her wedding to Travis Kelce as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani called for strict air-conditioning limits amid a dangerous Northeast heat wave.

Mamdani’s recommendation injected a political flashpoint into one of the year’s biggest celebrity events, with soaring temperatures and energy use becoming part of the wedding-day conversation.

Taylor Swift’s MSG Arrival Kicks Off Wedding Weekend

Swift pulled up to the arena Thursday afternoon in a white Chevrolet Suburban, and the bride officially took center stage ahead of Thursday night’s rehearsal dinner. No one caught a glimpse of Swift inside the SUV, but the vehicle matched the one that carried her to Gigi Hadid’s condo a day earlier, according to TMZ.

Crews have spent days transforming the arena floor with elaborate staging, greenery and what looks like amusement park-style attractions, backed by an expanding security operation that has grown more visible with each passing hour. Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce, landed in New York earlier Thursday and stopped by the Garden, while tight end George Kittle and pop star Sabrina Carpenter have both been seen around the city, according to TMZ. The steady stream of arrivals has turned the blocks surrounding the arena into a magnet for fans and photographers hoping to catch a glimpse of the guest list.

The New York Times reported Swift rented the Garden for the entire July 4 weekend, with an intimate gathering of roughly 100 guests planned for Thursday night followed by a far larger celebration Friday drawing close to 1,000 people, according to The Times‘ wedding preparation report. Streets around the arena are scheduled to stay closed from Thursday through midday Saturday.

@pagesix Taylor Swift has arrived to MSG for her rehearsal dinner!!! ♬ original sound – Page Six

Mayor Mamdani’s AC Directive Clashes With Wedding

A city official told TMZ that Mamdani’s 78-degree air-conditioning guideline applies across all five boroughs, Madison Square Garden included, even though it functions as guidance rather than a strict mandate. There’s a catch, however, that should benefit the Swift-Kelce event. The arena reportedly has no thermostat at all. Its cooling system adjusts automatically based on outdoor conditions, meaning organizers couldn’t dial in 78 degrees even if they wanted to. At least, that’s what TMZ reported.

Despite fear of blackouts and power outages throughout New York City, keeping the lights on should not be a concern for the wedding despite the mayor’s broader worries about grid strain. Generators are standing by to keep the celebration running until 2 a.m. no matter what the outside temperature demands of the city’s power grid. A representative for Mamdani’s office defended the reasoning behind the citywide push.

“The mayor is taking every action available to save lives during this extreme heat emergency, including following guidance from the Trump Administration’s U.S. Department of Energy, as well as recommendations from our utility partners that have been implemented under previous mayors, including Adams, De Blasio, Bloomberg, and Giuliani,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by TMZ.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has called the combined demands of the wedding, Fourth of July crowds and World Cup traffic “unprecedented” for her department, according to CNN’s wedding coverage. Swift and Kelce have also donated $26 million to charities across the country this week, including several based in New York, according to CNN. With food deliveries arriving and construction crews still working outside the Garden, the wedding machine keeps rolling toward Friday’s main event while the AC debate plays out in conjunction with the festivities, a reminder that even a celebrity spectacle of this size can’t fully escape the city’s larger emergency.