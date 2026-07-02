Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Face Mounting Backlash Over ‘Unnecessary’ NYC Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated New York City wedding is drawing mounting backlash as New Yorkers and even some guests question the scale, security measures, and public impact of the celebrity celebration.

As preparations intensify, complaints over the event’s cost, logistics, and disruption have fueled a growing debate about whether the couple’s star-powered wedding has become an unnecessary spectacle.

Temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees for the first time in over a decade this weekend, according to a Daily Mail report on the backlash, arriving as the city urges residents to cut back on air conditioning to avoid blackouts. A total of 139 officers, including five lieutenants and 14 sergeants, have been assigned to the wedding detail, with cooling stations set up so officers can escape the sun.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Sparks NYPD Backlash

One NYPD detective didn’t hide his frustration with the assignment.

“The NYPD should be watching out for terrorists. A wedding should be the last thing the NYPD should be worried about,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. The same detective called the police detail a “waste of taxpayers’ money” and “definitely unnecessary,” adding that the department’s overtime budget is now “out of this world.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis piled on, writing on X that Swift and Kelce “should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day” and that city taxpayers “should NOT be on the hook.” Manhattan resident Franko Agallio echoed the sentiment, calling it “so stupid to turn lights off and save energy while she is having her wedding,” according to the Daily Mail.

Business executive Colby D, who works near the arena, was equally outraged, saying, “I think it’s a terrible idea. The city survived storms and tourists, but not Swifties!” according to the Daily Mail report.

Swift and Kelce appeared to be trying to get ahead of the criticism, when they announced a $26 million donation to New York charities, including a food bank and children’s hospital, the same day the backlash intensified.

Swift-Kelce 10-Hour Wedding Plan Draws Complaints

The ceremony itself is shaping up to be a marathon. Swift and Kelce’s wedding will stretch beyond 10 hours, according to a detailed schedule obtained by the New York Post Page Six. Guest doors open at 3:30 p.m. Friday, cocktail hour begins at 4 p.m., the ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m., and the reception is expected to run until 2 a.m.

“We just want to go to a wedding,” a guest told entertainment industry insider Rob Shuter, as reported by Shuter in his newsletter. “Nobody needs a 10-hour event. At some point, it stops feeling like a celebration and starts feeling like an obligation.”

Roughly 100 guests are set for Thursday’s rehearsal dinner at the arena’s Infosys Theater, while Friday’s main event is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees, Page Six reported. The couple filed a permit for street closures around Madison Square Garden running from July 2 through July 4, alongside a public tent outside the venue, adding to the disruption New Yorkers are already bracing for during a holiday weekend that includes celebrations marking the nation’s 250th anniversary, World Cup crowds, and a predicted triple-digit heat wave, according to AccuWeather.

“Everyone’s asking the same thing: Why does it have to be this long?” another guest said, as quoted by Shuter. “Most weddings are simple — ceremony, dinner, dancing, then everyone heads home happy. This one comes with an itinerary that never seems to end.”

Secrecy Around Swift-Kelce Wedding Fuels Frustration

The privacy measures around the event have been extreme throughout, with the couple’s guest list, reportedly including Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and Ed Sheeran, kept under wraps until it leaked to the press. Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are also expected to perform, and Swift is said to be planning multiple outfit changes over the course of the night, according to Page Six.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has confirmed a security detail is assigned to the Garden, even as officials privately question why the couple chose the venue at all.

“Why would you have this gigantic wedding in MSG? Doesn’t make much sense,” one official said, according to the Daily Mail.