Taylor Swift Net Worth Reaches Historic Milestone Before Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift’s net worth reached a historic milestone Wednesday after Forbes ranked the music superstar among America’s richest self-made women just one month before her reported July 3 wedding date with Travis Kelce.

The new ranking places Swift in rare financial territory, with the pop icon’s fortune now estimated at $2 billion — more than 20 times larger than Kelce’s own estimated net worth.

Swift Ranks Above Beyoncé, Rihanna and Oprah

The Forbes list, now in its 11th year, includes 43 self-made billionaire women. ABC Supply owner and chair Diane Hendricks tops the ranking for the ninth consecutive year with a net worth of $21.7 billion. Hendricks has run the Wisconsin-based roofing and building materials distributor since her husband Ken’s death in 2007. Under her leadership, ABC Supply grew into the largest wholesale roofing company in the United States, a position the company has held since she first claimed the top spot on the Forbes self-made women ranking nine years ago.

Among entertainers, Swift at No. 23 sits well ahead of most of her famous peers. Media titan Oprah Winfrey tops Swift, coming in at No. 16 with $3.4 billion. But Kim Kardashian ranks No. 25 at $1.9 billion, just below Swift. Beyoncé and Rihanna, whose respective empires include not only music, but beauty and hair care businesses, share the No. 39 position, each with a net worth of $1 billion, marking Beyoncé’s debut on the list after she crossed the billionaire threshold last year.

Swift’s $2 billion fortune reflects the full scope of what she has assembled. The highest-grossing concert tour in history, a song catalog estimated at roughly $900 million, and a business footprint that reaches beyond music into film, merchandise and brand partnerships have all contributed to her current standing.

“This year’s ranking reflects a major shift in where wealth is being created,” said Luisa Kroll, executive editor of Forbes, quoted in the magazine’s report published Wednesday. “Women are building billion-dollar businesses in some of the fastest-moving sectors of the economy, particularly artificial intelligence, software and consumer platforms, while also turning personal brands into powerful business empires.”

Taylor Swift Is Second-Youngest Woman Billionaire

At 36, Swift ranks as the second-youngest woman on the list. She is beaten out only by Luana Lopes Lara, co-founder of the Kalshi prediction market platform, who at age 30 ranks 20th with a $2.6 billion fortune. Lopes Lara, a former professional ballerina from Brazil, built her fortune after co-founding Kalshi with MIT classmate Tarek Mansour in 2018. A $1 billion funding round valued Kalshi at $11 billion, pushing Lopes Lara’s 12% stake into billionaire territory, according to Entrepreneur.

Swift herself previously held the youngest self-made female billionaire title before Lopes Lara claimed it late in 2025. The two now occupy the bottom two spots on the age ladder of one of the most exclusive financial rankings in the country.

As for Kelce, his financial picture is substantial by any ordinary standard — but it sits in a different universe from Swift’s. His estimated net worth of $70 million to $90 million factors in his NFL salary, endorsement portfolio, business investments and television hosting work. His new three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, worth $57.735 million, includes only $12.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season, according to Parade. A prenuptial agreement the couple has reportedly arranged will keep their finances separate after the wedding, meaning Swift’s $900 million song catalog and broader fortune remain entirely her own.