Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Prenup Report Sparks Fan Backlash Before Wedding

A new report claiming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are likely working through prenuptial agreement details before their reported summer wedding sparked immediate backlash online Tuesday, with fans mocking the speculation as unnecessary for one of entertainment and sports’ richest power couples.

The uproar intensified after TMZ broke down which states could potentially govern a Swift-Kelce prenup — and a prominent matrimonial attorney later outlined what such an agreement between the billionaire pop superstar and the Chiefs tight end could theoretically include.

Kelce-Swift Prenup Backlash Erupts Online

TMZ‘s report centered on the legal geography of prenuptial agreements, making the case that the couple’s combined wealth makes some form of financial contract a near-certainty. Swift’s estimated net worth stands at $2 billion — Forbes named her a billionaire in 2024 following the record-breaking commercial run of her Eras Tour — while Kelce’s fortune, built largely through his Kansas City Chiefs salary, his “New Heights” podcast, and various endorsements, comes in at around $90 million, the outlet reported.

Because prenup laws differ state by state, and any agreement typically locks in the jurisdiction where it was drafted, TMZ identified six states with ties to the pair. Those are Rhode Island, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, New York, and California. The site then reported that sources say California is off the table. Of the remaining options, the outlet pegged Rhode Island as the strongest fit given Swift’s billionaire status and that state’s track record for enforcing agreements without heavy judicial interference.

New York landed at the bottom of the list, flagged because judges scrutinize prenups aggressively and have been known to invalidate them.

Fans pushed back hard regardless.

“What’s hers going into the marriage remains hers. What’s his going into the marriage remains his,” one commenter wrote, as quoted by The Spun‘s Chris Rosvoglou. “They are both independently wealthy.”

A second reader was more blunt, saying, “You write an entire article on an idea that a rich couple might get a prenup? Wild. Slow news day?”

A third commenter put a finer point on it, adding, “It just shows how even the biggest celebrity relationships get reduced to headlines about contracts instead of the actual relationship.”

What the Swift-Kelce Prenup Could Actually Include

The New York Post’s Page Six took a more substantive approach, consulting matrimonial attorney Sarah Luetto, a partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial & Family Law Group. Page Six was careful to note that Luetto does not represent either party.

When one spouse’s wealth outpaces the other’s by this margin, Luetto explained, the wealthier partner often agrees to cover all shared living expenses while the other preserves their separate estate entirely.

Given Swift’s well-documented effort to reclaim ownership of her music masters, Luetto said full financial separation would be the logical structure.

“It is likely that any prenuptial agreement would keep their respective estates entirely separate, regardless of any efforts made by either party to enhance the other’s estate during the marriage,” Luetto told Page Six. Privacy protections, including non-disparagement and non-disclosure clauses, would also be standard at this level, she added. The couple’s sprawling real estate holdings across multiple states add yet another layer of complexity to any potential agreement.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has said anything publicly about whether a prenup exists or will exist. The wedding is reportedly set for early July in New York City, with Swift personally phoning guests rather than sending formal invitations, a tactic sources said is specifically designed to prevent leaks ahead of the ceremony, according to entertainment industry insider Rob Shuter.