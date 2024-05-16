Chiefs Reporter Debunks Wild NFL Scheduling Rumor Involving Taylor Swift

A misleading Kansas City Chiefs report caught fire on social media on May 16, and it revolved around Taylor Swift and the NFL schedule-makers.

“NEWS: The NFL took Taylor Swift’s concert scheduling into account when making the 2024 schedule, NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North says,” MLFootball first shared on X.

Needless to say, this caught the attention of many NFL fans, as some argued the league was showing “preferential treatment” toward Kansas City. As the post skyrocketed with likes and views in a short amount of time, however, Arrowhead Pride Chiefs media member Pete Sweeney quickly took notice.

“I was on this call,” Sweeney weighed in. Providing key context that debunked this scheduling rumor.

“North meant in terms of certain stadiums she is holding concerts in such as Miami. Nothing to do with the Chiefs,” he explained. Adding: “These accounts, man.”

Arrowhead Live also commented a similar clarification under MLFootball’s original post.

“The fact that people don’t realize it’s because she’s already got concerts planned in NFL stadiums is [expletive] hilarious,” they replied. “For example, Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday Oct 20…so the [Miami] Dolphins play in Indianapolis that week. All major events under contract are taken into account when planning NFL schedules. It’s not so she can attend Chiefs games😂😂.”

While MLFootball’s report was technically factual, it appeared to be purposefully misleading. Yet another modern-day example where fans must double-check the source before believing a story.

NFL Insider Confirms Schedule-Makers Did Not Plan Chiefs Games Around Taylor Swift’s Tour Dates

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer spoke with NFL vice president of broadcasting Onnie Bose about the 2024 schedule, publishing an article on the conversation on May 16. Within it, he confirmed Sweeney’s statement and more.

“I did want to ask whether the Taylor Swift tour would impact anything,” Breer wrote. Noting: “Bose laughed and said, off memory, that Swift’s dates in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Miami were taken into account, but no more so than any other set of concerts in the past.”

Later Breer asked if the Chiefs playing in Buffalo on November 17 had anything to do with Swift being on tour in Toronto. Something the Dan Patrick Show claimed was “not an accident” on May 16.

On the matter, Breer reported: “Swift does happen to be in Toronto the weekend the Chiefs play 90 minutes away in Buffalo, but Bose swore, when I followed up via text, that wasn’t intentional.”

“Definitely not,” the insider quoted Bose. “Not even on my radar and I’m guessing not on the radar of our team (although we have several Swifties in the broadcast department).”

“They, of course, had a lot of other things to worry about,” Breer concluded, brushing off this conspiracy theory alongside Sweeney.

Chiefs Schedule Is Daunting as Ever in 2024

The Chiefs never have an easy schedule on paper. Since Patrick Mahomes II took over at quarterback, they always play the first-place team in every AFC division from the previous year — being that they have not lost the western title.

They’re also one of the most appealing franchises for TV ratings and are often forced into several primetime windows and dates. Like Christmas Day and Black Friday, for example.

The 2024 schedule has all of that included, and it’s daunting as ever for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

After an AFC championship rematch on opening night versus the Baltimore Ravens (TNF), the Chiefs face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Then they go on the road to Atlanta to face Kirk Cousins’ new-look Falcons (SNF).

You might say that things ease up slightly in Week 4, visiting the rebuilding Los Angeles Chargers ahead of a home game with the New Orleans Saints (MNF) and an early bye week.

Week 7 tosses KC right back into the fire, however, with a Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers in California. The Chiefs then head to Las Vegas before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF) and Denver Broncos.

The aforementioned Buffalo outing will then headline Week 11. Followed by a road matchup with the Carolina Panthers, home versus the Raiders (Black Friday) and Chargers (SNF), and then back on the road in Cleveland.

The 2024 campaign finishes with a Saturday outing against the Houston Texans, Christmas in Pittsburgh (on a Wednesday), and game two in Denver to close things out.