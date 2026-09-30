Taylor Swift’s Reason for Snubbing Travis Kelce at VMAs Revealed

Taylor Swift had a big night at the VMAs with three awards — but also had one conspicuous oversight in her acceptance speeches.

Swift took home awards for Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia” and the inaugural Artist Director Honors Award. The singer took home Best Direction for “Ophelia,” though this wasn’t included in Sunday night’s broadcast.

But Swift also attracted some attention when she failed to mention husband Travis Kelce in either of her acceptance speeches. As one insider revealed, the oversight was intentional.

Taylor Swift Knows the Public is Growing Weary of Relationship Coverage

As InTouch Weekly noted, insider Rob Shuter revealed that Swift is aware that some members of the public are cooling on the high-profile relationship.

“Taylor reads the room better than almost anyone,” Shuter wrote in the Naughty but Nice Substack, citing an unnamed source. “The wedding was enormous, the coverage became overwhelming and she felt the beginnings of Taylor-and-Travis fatigue. She knows when to pull back.”

The source added that Swift’s conscious decision to avoid a mention of Kelce was intentional, but not at all a reflection of the early stages of their marriage.

“Taylor knows America may need a little break from Taylor and Travis,” the source said, adding that Swift wanted to make sure the night was about her artistry.

“She adores Travis, but he doesn’t need to become the headline every time she walks into a room,” another source added. “Taylor knows fascination can turn into fatigue very quickly. She isn’t hiding her marriage. She’s protecting it from becoming overexposed.”

Travis Kelce’s Presence Still Felt

While Swift may have avoided bringing up her husband, Kelce’s presence was still felt. A viral video showed a photographer getting Swift’s attention on the red carpet by shouting “Mrs. Kelce” to her. Swift appeared to smile in return.

Kelce also had a big influence on the winning music video. Reporter Ariana Brockington of the Today Show noted that Swift worked in several Easter eggs about Kelce into the video.

“Taylor Swift included some sweet and subtle nods to fiancé Travis Kelce that eagle-eyed Swifties spotted in the music video for her song ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ ” the report noted, adding, “Although she didn’t name Kelce as the knight in shining armor at the center of the song, a few moments in the music video for ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ seem to reference the Kansas City Chiefs star.”