Taylor Swift Receives Apology Before Chiefs-Jets Game

The Kansas City Chiefs look to get back in the win column when they face the New York Jets on Sunday, November 8. After two consecutive losses and the Denver Broncos taking over the top spot in the AFC West, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce knows the team needs to step it up.

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the Jets-Chiefs showdown and brought along a longtime friend, model Karlie Kloss.

Before the Chiefs’ Week 9 matchup, however, Swift found her name in headlines for an unexpected reason. While the pop star supported the New York Knicks during their title run, Tyler Kolek, who played zero minutes in the finals series, called her out as a “performative” fan.

During an NBA 2K TikTok livestream, Kolek and his teammate Miles “Deuce” McBride were asked to name the “fakest celebrity Knicks fan.”

Kolek answered, “Maybe Taylor Swift? I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games. I guess she has a lot going on, so she can’t come all the time. But it’s a little performative.” The 25-year-old seemed to understand his words may have repercussions. “I’m gonna get some hate from the Swifites,” he said.

Knicks Guard Tyler Kolek Admitted her ‘Misspoke’ About Taylor Swift: ‘I Love Her Music’

In addition to the wrath of Swifties, the Knicks organization immediately put out a statement, offering full support to the 14-time Grammy winner, who married Kelce at their iconic arena this summer:

“Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.”

Following the Knicks’ 109-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kolek offered his own apology to Swift.

“Obviously with everything (going on), people have been going back and sending me all the stuff about her going to the games,” Kolek said, per The Athletic’s Fred Katz. “And she was actually wearing a 13 jersey (in one picture). Probably Joakim Noah back in the day with Carmelo (Anthony). So, I wasn’t up to date on my Taylor Swift Knicks fandom, so that’s on me.”

A video of Kolek dancing in the locker room to “Shake It Off” and “You Belong With Me” after Friday’s practice circulated online.

“(The video) was everywhere. Everybody saw it,” Kolek said. “But it is what it is. For me, it’s just a question that was asked to me that maybe I answered in the wrong way. I take that on the chin. But I love her music. We were just playing it five minutes ago and I’m singing every word to every song. Nothing against her at all.”

“I love her music,” Kolek added. “I probably know more songs than anybody else in the locker room. I just misspoke.”

Taylor Swift Attended the Knicks-Cavaliers Playoff Game With Travis Kelce But Did Not Wear Cleveland’s Colors

Before Kelce and Swift tied the knot, the “Opalite” singer sat courtside for Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23. While Kelce, a Cleveland native, wore his hometown team’s gear, Swift kept it casual in a black top and jeans.

Swift, who helped shoot promos for the Knicks back in 2014, attended Game 4 of the Knicks-Spurs during the NBA Finals, during which she made her allegiance clear.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee rocked a blue-and-orange “Stevie Knicks” shirt. She even brought a matching shirt for “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay to wear.

Kelce also addressed her fandom on his “New Heights” podcast back in May. “This wasn’t me trying to persuade Taylor into being a Cleveland sports fan with me. This was me having a fun date night knowing that I love going to basketball games. We actually tried to go to a game in New York, but I was stuck in Kansas City.”