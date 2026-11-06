Taylor Swift Blasted by New York Knicks Player Over Her Alleged ‘Fake’ NBA Fandom

Taylor Swift, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is facing criticism from New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek, who questioned the singer’s loyalty to the NBA team and accused some celebrity fans of attending games simply to be seen.

During an NBA 2K TikTok livestream on Thursday, November 5, Kolek and teammate Miles “Deuce” McBride were asked to name the “fakest celebrity Knicks fan.”

Kolek initially addressed celebrity attendance at Madison Square Garden before singling out Swift, who attended several games during the Knicks’ 2026 championship run.

“At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative,” Kolek said. “Because they just want to be seen at the game. They’re not necessarily fans.”

He then named the Grammy-winning singer.

“Maybe Taylor Swift? I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games,” Kolek said. “I guess she has a lot going on so she can’t come all the time. But it’s a little performative.”

McBride agreed with his teammate’s comments but warned him that Swift’s fans might not appreciate the criticism.

“I’m going to get some hate from the Swifties,” Kolek acknowledged.

Taylor Swift’s New York Knicks Appearances Come Under Fire

Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10, when the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 at Madison Square Garden.

The singer sat courtside with sisters Este and Alana Haim, wearing an orange-and-blue shirt that read “Stevie Knicks.”

She was in New York for the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony, which took place the following evening.

Swift also attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in May alongside Kelce.

During that game, Swift and Kelce were spotted supporting Cleveland, drawing criticism from some Knicks fans. Kelce grew up in Ohio and has publicly supported Cleveland sports teams.

McBride, meanwhile, pointed to longtime Knicks supporters Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan as examples of celebrities who regularly attend games.

He also noted that some famous faces appeared at Madison Square Garden primarily during the team’s championship series.

Swift’s History as a Knicks Fan Resurfaces After NBA Player’s Comments

Despite Kolek’s criticism, Swift has attended Knicks games for more than a decade.

On X, photos of the singer supporting the team resurfaced during the 2026 NBA playoffs.

One image showed Swift wearing a Knicks jersey and hat while posing with comedian Jimmy Fallon in 2015.

Another captured her courtside alongside former Knicks stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire.

In 2014, Swift attended a game with model Karlie Kloss while wearing a purple Knicks T-shirt.

A Knicks fan account shared the throwback photographs on X in May, highlighting Swift’s previous appearances at Madison Square Garden.

The singer also has another connection to the venue. She and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in July, weeks after the Knicks’ championship run.

Knicks Player’s Comments About Taylor Swift Spark Mixed Reactions

Kolek’s remarks quickly drew responses from basketball fans and Swift supporters after NBA 2K shared a clip of the conversation on TikTok.

Some commenters agreed with the guard’s assessment of celebrity attendance at Knicks games.

“Yall mad this take is on point,” one person wrote.

“Beyond accurate,” another added.

Other fans defended Swift and pointed to her history of attending games long before the team’s recent championship success.

“Taylor been to more Knicks games than you Tyler,” one commenter wrote.

Kolek anticipated the reaction during the livestream, acknowledging that his comments could upset Swift’s fan base.