Taylor Swift Rumor Put to Bed After Travis Kelce Wedding

Even with over 1,000 guests in attendance, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift managed to keep their massive wedding a private affair.

While there are numerous photos of famous guests entering and exiting Madison Square Garden for the rehearsal dinner and nuptials on July 3 and 4, zero pictures of Swift or Kelce have emerged from their big day.

Hundreds of Swift’s musical cohorts were in attendance, including Gracie Abrams, who opened for the pop star on The Eras Tour, and producer Aaron Dessner, who’s collaborated with the 14-time Grammy winner since 2020.

Exactly two weeks after Swift and Kelce tied the knot, Abrams released her new album, “Daughter From Hell,” which Dessner helped write and produce. One song from the album, “Death Wish,” became a viral topic as many fans believed the song was about Swift.

Despite Abrams always gushing over Swift in interviews and the two teaming up together for the Grammy-nominated track, “Us,” rumors swirled that the 26-year-old might be criticizing her friend.

Abrams sings, “You’re everything I’ll never be/you live to look for enemies. I have to bet that’s lonely/could leave you with an empty house.”

Another verse goes, “Aside from those few girls you keep around, How will it end? How long will you give me? ‘Til you twist the knife with a smile while you kill me?”

While Swift, 36, has had her share of friend breakups, Keleigh Teller and Blake Lively were noticeably absent from the couple’s wedding, there’s no secret beef between her and Abrams.

Aaron Dessner Made It Clear That Gracie Abrams’ Song Was Not A Taylor Swift Diss Track

While performing “Death Wish” on March 6 during the London stop of her “The Secret of Us Tour,” she explained the “song is about a friend of mine who recently was dating, like a mega narcissist…”

Despite this, fans filled social media with comments about the song being about Swift. The rumor gained enough momentum that Dessner, who co-wrote and co-produced the song, addressed the topic head on in a July 21 Billboard interview.

“Yeah, definitely not. It was written at a time when [Gracie] was writing about a friend’s ex, being in a bad relationship. So it was kind of about that person, I think. I wouldn’t even actually know who that person was.”

Dessner, 50, has worked with Abrams for over six years. “She’s very aware of my personal life, and I’m of course aware of hers — she’s close with my kids, for example. So I think, naturally, if she writes something, I’ll know. But we don’t really talk about it. It’s weird. It’s kind of unsaid.”

“I would say the same thing for other people I’ve worked with,” Dessner continued. “[I’m] giving feedback at times, lyrically, but I tend to… you don’t want to be like, ‘Well, you’re talking about this, right?’ It’s more mysterious not to.”

Gracie Abrams Caused a Stir Posting a Photo of Joe Alwyn 1 Day After Attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Abram, who’s dating actor Paul Mescal, posted a series of photos on Instagram the day after Swift and Kelce’s wedding, showing off the sparkly red dress she wore at Madison Square Garden.

She included multiple other photos, including a throwback picture of herself and a screenshot from the movie, “The Favourite,” which features Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn, and Emma Stone, the latter of whom also attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the timing, especially after Alwyn, whom Swift dated from 2017 to 2023, liked the post. One person wrote, “joe liking this post knowing that the first pic was gracies outfit was from taylors wedding… the lore.”

Another fan commented, “seriously 😳 why would she put a picture of Joe in a post where she’s sharing her dress for Taylor’s wedding. It’s just a bizarre choice.”