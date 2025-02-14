Taylor Swift Has a Surprise Defender, and It’s Not Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been in the news a lot this week, following her attendance at the Super Bowl to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, which resulted in some Philadelphia Eagles fans booing her. Well, in the end, the Chiefs lost to the Eagles, which made Sunday an even more difficult game for both Swift and Kelce.

Following the game, there’s been some smack talk on the side of the Eagles, with Philadelphia defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson wearing a hoodie poking fun at Swift’s fans that featured a NSFW slogan during the team’s victory parade on Friday, February 14. But, the good news is that not every Eagles player is beefing with Swift and Kelce.

Eagles Player Defends Taylor Swift

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley enjoyed celebrating the team’s Super Bowl victory with his team on Friday, but it appears he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with at least one of his teammates when it comes to Swift and Kelce.

Barkley was a guest on “The Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM Wednesday, February 12, to discuss the big win and his road to victory.

For much of the interview, they talked about his time with the Eagles. He signed a three-year contract with the team and said that he felt the need to prove himself to himself. The fact that the New York Giants let him walk had to dig at him, too, and make him want to succeed as much as possible with the Eagles.

During the inerview, Stern asked Barkley if he thought Kelce would propose to Swift. How would he know that, right? Barkley smartly didn’t answer that question, but he did talk about Swift being booed at the Super Bowl.

“I will say this though – they showed her on the jumbotron. She got booed. I don’t get it,” he said. “I don’t get why she was getting hate there.” Stern commented, too, and said, “I didn’t like that, either.”

“Yeah, she’s just there supporting her significant other, and she’s made the game bigger,” the star running back said.

Play

The NFL is Trying to Make Football More Popular

It really says something positive about Barkley that he sees how Swift has made the sport of American football more popular and is cool with saying that. He also talked about how the NFL, as a whole, is trying to expand the game and make it more popular in other countries.

“Her being a part of this is only helping us,” he said. “So, I don’t get the dislike that she’s given.”

Swift attended the game with Ice Spice, and the booing incident happened when she was shown on the jumbotron sitting with her rapper friend. Swift grew up an Eagles fan, so that had something to do with the hate, but it doesn’t make it acceptable.

Following the game, even President Donald Trump, who was at the event, took a swipe at Swift, who famously endorsed Kamala Harris for president last year.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding that “she got BOOED out of the stadium” and crediting it to MAGA.