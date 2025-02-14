Hi, Subscriber

Taylor Swift Has a Surprise Defender, and It’s Not Travis Kelce

  • 321 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Getty
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs have had a rough week following the Super Bowl loss, but someone has her back.

Taylor Swift has been in the news a lot this week, following her attendance at the Super Bowl to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, which resulted in some Philadelphia Eagles fans booing her. Well, in the end, the Chiefs lost to the Eagles, which made Sunday an even more difficult game for both Swift and Kelce.

Following the game, there’s been some smack talk on the side of the Eagles, with Philadelphia defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson wearing a hoodie poking fun at Swift’s fans that featured a NSFW slogan during the team’s victory parade on Friday, February 14. But, the good news is that not every Eagles player is beefing with Swift and Kelce.

Eagles Player Defends Taylor Swift

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley enjoyed celebrating the team’s Super Bowl victory with his team on Friday, but it appears he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with at least one of his teammates when it comes to Swift and Kelce.

Barkley was a guest on “The Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM Wednesday, February 12, to discuss the big win and his road to victory.

For much of the interview, they talked about his time with the Eagles. He signed a three-year contract with the team and said that he felt the need to prove himself to himself. The fact that the New York Giants let him walk had to dig at him, too, and make him want to succeed as much as possible with the Eagles.

During the inerview, Stern asked Barkley if he thought Kelce would propose to Swift. How would he know that, right? Barkley smartly didn’t answer that question, but he did talk about Swift being booed at the Super Bowl.

“I will say this though – they showed her on the jumbotron. She got booed. I don’t get it,” he said. “I don’t get why she was getting hate there.” Stern commented, too, and said, “I didn’t like that, either.”

“Yeah, she’s just there supporting her significant other, and she’s made the game bigger,” the star running back said.

The NFL is Trying to Make Football More Popular

It really says something positive about Barkley that he sees how Swift has made the sport of American football more popular and is cool with saying that. He also talked about how the NFL, as a whole, is trying to expand the game and make it more popular in other countries.

“Her being a part of this is only helping us,” he said. “So, I don’t get the dislike that she’s given.”

Swift attended the game with Ice Spice, and the booing incident happened when she was shown on the jumbotron sitting with her rapper friend. Swift grew up an Eagles fan, so that had something to do with the hate, but it doesn’t make it acceptable.

Following the game, even President Donald Trump, who was at the event, took a swipe at Swift, who famously endorsed Kamala Harris for president last year.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding that “she got BOOED out of the stadium” and crediting it to MAGA.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Taylor Swift Has a Surprise Defender, and It’s Not Travis Kelce

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x