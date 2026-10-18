Taylor Swift Taps Travis Kelce Wedding Designer for Academy Museum Gala

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift, are returning to work following an eventful bye week.

After celebrating Kelce’s 37th birthday in New York City and sharing multiple date nights around Manhattan, Kelce is back in Kansas City and preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 18.

Swift, however, flew to Los Angeles to perform at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala honoring Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo, and John Carpenter on Saturday night. While Kelce could not join her at the star-studded event, her entrance immediately turned heads.

Taylor Swift Wore a Custom Dior Gown, The Same Designer Who Created Her Wedding Dress, Travis Kelce’s Suit

Swift looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet, wearing an ice blue Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same designer who made their wedding looks for the big day at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Swift’s rep shared in a statement at the time, “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.

“This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

The dress caused a stir on social media since the famous couple has yet to share their official wedding photos.

One fan commented on X, “she said “not THE picture but here’s A picture of me in a custom dior by jonathan anderson.” One man commented, “Yeah, that picture is never coming.”

A Swiftie gushed, “And she’s wearing Dior, if this is her at a red carpet 🥹🥹🥹 I can’t even picture her on her Wedding day 🤍🤍🤍.”

Taylor Swift Is Campaigning to Win Her First Academy Award

Academy Museum and Academy Collection director and president Amy Homma announced earlier this month that Swift will perform at the Academy Museum Gala.

“Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world. We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honoring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema,” Homma said in a statement.

With Swift gunning for an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, she’ll likely perform “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. The song broke Apple Music’s record for the biggest soundtrack single based on first-day plays after its release in June, while it became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history.

“The gala is considered a major stop for Oscar hopefuls,” Variety reported. “The gala is co-chaired by Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.”

Spielberg, who attended Kelce and Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, also delivered the introduction before Swift’s induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.