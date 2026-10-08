Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Get Exciting News After Chiefs Star’s Birthday

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is enjoying the bye week with his wife, Taylor Swift.

After the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 in Week 4, he flew to Manhattan to meet up with Swift. The couple celebrated his birthday with dinner at Torrisi, which Kelce called “one of his favorite spots” on this week’s “New Heights” podcast episode.

“It was a fun day. Got some food out here in New York,” the 37-year-old said. “Got to hang with Tay,” while noting they skipped birthday cake but ordered multiple desserts.

“The best news that I got on my birthday was that we got a victory,” Kelce said of the Chiefs defeating their AFC West rival. “That was the happiness I had around my birthday. I got the win going into the bye week, and we’re 4 and 0.”

In addition to Kelce’s birthday, Swift has a lot to celebrate. After becoming the most-awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history, her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart following the release of her four-song EP.

The famous couple received even more exciting news on Thursday.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Both Racked Up Multiple Kids’ Choice Award Nominations

The 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award nominations were announced on October 8, and Swift leads the group with six nominations.

The 36-year-old earned nods for Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite Song (“The Fate of Ophelia”), Favorite Album (”The Life of a Showgirl”), Favorite Music Collaboration (“The Life of a Showgirl” with Sabrina Carpenter), and Favorite Song From A Movie (”I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5”).

As for Kelce, he’s nominated alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, for Favorite Podcast (“New Heights) and Favorite Male Sports Star. For the latter, he’s up against one of his best friends on and off the field, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Other nominees include Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, 76ers forward LeBron James, Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, soccer legend Lionel Messi, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, and Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Other Favorite Podcast nominees include “Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain,” “Avatar: Braving the Elements,” “Hey Jonas!,” “LOL Podcast,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast,” “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” and “Stuff You Should Know.”

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards?

Hosted by Alex Warren, the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards will air live on CBS and Nickelodeon from Los Angeles on Saturday, November 14. Swift could attend the awards ceremony, however, she would need a new plus-one.

The Chiefs are on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons on November 15, so there’s no way the 11-time Pro Bowler could attend the show in person.

Last year’s Kids’ Choice Awards were held in June. Despite both receiving nominations, neither Swift nor Kelce attended the ceremony. The 14-time Grammy winner last attended the awards show in 2012 when she received The Big Help Award from then-First Lady Michelle Obama.