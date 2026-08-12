‘Taylor Swift Tax’ Took Effect 2 Days Before Travis Kelce Wedding

Rhode Island’s so-called “Taylor Swift Tax” took effect just two days before the pop superstar married Travis Kelce, creating a striking coincidence involving the high-profile newlyweds.

The tax was not created for Swift’s wedding, but its apparent connection to the singer and the timing of her marriage to Kelce make the story behind the new Rhode Island levy particularly intriguing.

Officially named Rhode Island’s Non-Owner Occupied Property Tax Act, the new tax law took effect on July 1, 2026, according to the Rhode Island Division of Taxation. Swift wed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end two days later, on July 3, at Madison Square Garden.

The new tax targets residential properties assessed above $1 million that sit empty more than half the year, a description that fits Swift’s oceanfront estate in Watch Hill. Owners now owe an additional $2.50 for every $500 in assessed value beyond that threshold, per the state’s official formula.

Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill Tax Bill Explained

Swift bought the roughly 11,000-square-foot mansion, known as Holiday House, for $17.75 million in cash back in 2013, according to Forbes, moving in that spring after touring the property weeks earlier. In 2015, Rhode Island first proposed a tax on high-value vacation homes.

The earlier version of the so-called “Taylor Swift Tax” fizzled out and was never made law. The current version, which passed and is now in effect, imposed approximately twice the tax rate as the earlier, stalled bill.

Assessors now value Swift’s Watch Hill property at roughly $28 million, meaning the new surcharge could add close to $136,000 a year to Swift’s existing tax bill, according to Bloomberg.

She’s far from alone. Rhode Island identified more than 22,000 residential properties assessed above $1 million statewide, with roughly 8,200 flagged as potentially subject to the charge, according to WPRI.

Owners can dodge the bill by renting long-term for at least 183 days a year, or by registering as a short-term rental booked more than half the year. Revenue funds the state’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Fund, with the first year projected to bring in roughly $24.5 million for affordable housing, according to Bloomberg‘s reporting.

Then-Gov. Gina Raimondo proposed the 2015 version of the tax, hoping to raise nearly $12 million, according to The Associated Press. Rhode Island Public Radio’s Scott McKay coined the “Taylor Swift Tax” nickname at the time, and it stuck even after the proposal collapsed within months amid pushback from real estate groups.

That opposition resurfaced this time around, too, with real estate agents arguing the surcharge would hit longtime Rhode Island families along with celebrity buyers, according to The Providence Journal.

How the Tax Timing Lines Up With the Wedding

This year’s version resurfaced in the state’s fiscal year 2026 budget and became law under House Bill 5076 in June 2025, with the actual tax kicking in for the year beginning July 1, 2026.

That effective date landed roughly two weeks after reports placed Swift’s bachelorette party at the same Watch Hill mansion, with friends gathering at the estate over the weekend of June 18-21, according to TMZ.

Earlier speculation had Swift and Kelce marrying in Rhode Island, either at her own mansion or nearby Ocean House, before the couple shifted the ceremony to Madison Square Garden as their guest list outgrew the coastal venue.

Kelce has visited the Watch Hill property with Swift on multiple occasions, including a well-photographed gathering in August 2024, according to Page Six. There’s no indication he holds any ownership stake in the estate, which remains registered solely to Swift and now carries a bigger annual bill than it did before she said “I do.”

Swift’s Rhode Island mansion, meanwhile, sits empty most of the year and now costs her more to keep that way.