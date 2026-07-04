First Video Leaks From Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce MSG Wedding

A newly leaked video is giving the world its first real look inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, and it shows a venue nobody would recognize as an arena.

With guests bound by non-disclosure agreements, the footage obtained by the Daily Mail‘s Eileen Reslen on Saturday is the most detailed glimpse yet into how the couple pulled off one of the most secretive celebrity weddings in memory.

The full, 32-seconds of footage video is viewable on the Daily Mail site, with the paper making only an abridged version available via TikTok.

@dailymail Breathtaking new footage obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail offers the first look inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s top-secret New York City wedding. It was a fairytale made real: Madison Square Garden transformed into an enchanted garden of towering trees, emerald drapery and soaring archways, where the couple said ‘I do’ before a room of A-listers, lifelong friends and family. Guests can be seen gathering at the altar before disappearing through a hidden set of doors and into the couple’s dreamlike reception. Visit DailyMail.com for the exclusive video. #taylorswift #traviskelce #tayvis #breakingnews ♬ original sound – Daily Mail – Daily Mail

Footage Reveals Fairytale Transformation of MSG

The video shows Madison Square Garden reworked into what Daily Mail described as an enchanted garden, with towering trees, emerald green drapery hanging from the ceiling and a soaring, chapel-like structure with gray archways standing in for the altar. Nude-colored coverings hid the arena’s usual blue seats entirely.

The footage also captures the transition from ceremony to reception, according to the Mail, with guests in formalwear filing through hidden “magic doors” behind the altar as Candi Staton’s disco staple “Young Hearts Run Free” played. A separate hallway shown in the clip featured pink walls, peach drapery and matching carpet, along with large gold-framed photos tracing the couple’s relationship, including their August 2025 backyard proposal, and a monogrammed “T and T” emblem worked into the décor.

Roughly 1,000 guests attended, according to the outlet, with Swift walking down a raised aisle in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture to a string arrangement of one of her own songs. Adam Sandler reportedly officiated. Swift omitted bridesmaids and instead had her brother, Austin Swift, stand as “man of honor.” Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce served as best man for his brother, Travis Kelce, the groom.

The venue’s lower level reportedly carried a separate fairground theme with mechanical games, plus thousands of pink and peach roses throughout the space. Outside, screens on the arena flashed “JUST&T MARRIED!” once the ceremony wrapped, while the Empire State Building switched to blue lighting.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Details Surfacing

New details kept emerging Saturday. Page Six obtained separate video of a burgundy 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible, the same model tied to the couple’s early relationship, driven out of the venue with a custom plate reading “JST&T MRD” before it was loaded onto a truck, a nod fans connected to the couple’s “T&T” branding.

Family members have also offered descriptions of the ceremony itself.

“They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed,” Swift’s aunt, Robin Gentry, told London Broadcasting, as quoted by Page Six, as she left the venue. Guests also described lengthy, personal vows touching on how the couple met and their plans for a life together.

Former ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos called the space “a garden inside The Garden… so beautiful,” while AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said the transformed arena felt “devoid of any notion that a basketball or hockey game had ever shared the space,” according to Page Six‘s coverage from the venue on Friday.

A smaller Thursday rehearsal dinner for roughly 100 guests took place in MSG’s Infosys Theater, including a speech from Lena Dunham that Swift reportedly called “genius,” according to a separate Daily Mail report on the festivities. Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney and Tim McGraw are said to have performed at Friday’s reception.

No official wedding photos or video have been released by Swift or Kelce. A professional film crew reportedly documented the entire event, leaving open the possibility that a fuller look could surface on the couple’s own terms later. Entertainment journalist Mike Gunz said he had been told by industry insiders that “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is being professionally filmed by her and her production team to possibly be released as a special sometime later this year on a streaming platform, or in a leadup to her next album release next year.”