Taylor Swift Sends Clear Message About Travis Kelce Critics in New Song ‘Cleveland!’

Taylor Swift is celebrating her marriage to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and making it clear that outside criticism hasn’t changed how she feels about their relationship.

The 36-year-old singer released “Cleveland!” on September 25 as one of four new songs featured on “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” an expanded edition of her 2025 album. According to USA Today, the new release also includes “Patient Zero,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon.”

While the other new tracks explore complicated relationships, nostalgia and short-lived happiness, “Cleveland!” focuses on Swift’s life with Kelce and his Ohio roots.

Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Swift references the city throughout the song. The title also appears to play off “New Heights,” the podcast Kelce hosts with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce the ‘Love of My Life’ in ‘Cleveland!’

Swift makes Kelce the center of “Cleveland!” as she sings about him bringing her home and showing her where he grew up.

The singer also addresses some of the criticism she has faced throughout her career, including comments about her clothes, appearance and dancing.

“And with all of that money, why’s she dressed like trash? / When she smiles, it’s annoying, and have you seen her? / Stumbling clumsily? Would you even call that dancing?” Swift sings.

She then contrasts those comments with the way Kelce sees her.

“The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish / He says I look like an angel, they say, ‘I hate that (expletive)’ / There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid.”

Swift ultimately makes her priorities clear, describing Kelce as the “love of my life.”

The final chorus includes another personal detail. Swift changes the lyrics to seemingly reference her July 3 wedding to Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“He already took me to Cleveland, now I’m wearing white / So hate all you like, this is the love of my life,” she sings.

The lyric marks one of Swift’s clearest musical references yet to her marriage to the Chiefs tight end.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Patient Zero’ Tells a Very Different Relationship Story

“Cleveland!” arrived alongside three other new songs, including “Patient Zero,” which Swift announced as a single before the expanded album’s release.

Swift announced the track on Instagram on September 22 after teasing fans with a countdown.

“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours,” she wrote.

Swift announced “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” on September 23, two days before its release.

Unlike the married-life celebration in “Cleveland!,” “Patient Zero” finds Swift addressing a woman who appears to be involved with a charismatic but damaging man the narrator knows well.

“If you wanna party with somebody / who might know about the devil on his shoulder under his halo,” Swift sings. “When the toxins take their hold / you’d rather die than let it go / But if you’re sick of him, I got you / I was patient zero.”

Swift later reveals that the narrator previously had her own experience with the same man.

“I’ve gotta be honest, / I’ve been expecting your call / No, it’s not a bad time at all,” she sings. “I heard somebody saying there’s trouble in paradise / And my lips are sealed tight now / It’s not for me to tell someone else what to do.”

Later, she describes herself as “someone who had him and walked away.”