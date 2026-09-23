Travis Kelce Reacts After Taylor Swift Shows Off ‘Possessive’ and ‘Aggressive’ Side

Travis Kelce is embracing Taylor Swift’s very public support after his wife went viral for celebrating his first touchdown of the NFL season.

Swift watched from a private box at Arrowhead Stadium as Kelce scored during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Sept. 20 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Cameras captured the singer cheering before pointing to her wedding ring and declaring, “That’s my husband!”

Three days later, Kelce addressed his wife’s reaction during the Sept. 23 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with older brother Jason Kelce.

“Just doing my deed as a husband,” Kelce said. “Listen man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud.”

Travis Kelce Laughs at Memes Inspired by Taylor Swift’s Viral Reaction

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Swift’s celebration quickly became a meme online, something Kelce and his brother were more than happy to acknowledge on “New Heights.”

“Internet’s having a good ole time with this (expletive),” Kelce said while laughing.

“These are awesome,” Jason agreed.

The brothers then read several memes inspired by Swift’s “That’s my husband” declaration. One joked about a “neurosurgeon breadwinner wife” proudly watching her husband drink his 11th beer, while another imagined a woman celebrating after her husband impressed a tour guide with his questions at a historical site.

Another meme joked about a wife proudly reacting when her husband finally figured out which smoke alarm needed a new battery.

Kelce and Swift married on July 3 in front of 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden.

Expert Says Taylor Swift Displayed a New ‘Possessive Streak’

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As Heavy.com previously reported, celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman said Swift appeared more uninhibited while celebrating her husband’s touchdown than she has during many previous public appearances.

“Taylor Swift’s response to Travis’s performance shows us a side of the musical star we haven’t seen before,” Honigman said on behalf of Casino.com. “She uses possessive, aggressive body language as she marks her territory and ensures that everyone knows that this man is hers.”

Honigman contrasted the moment with Swift’s traditionally more controlled behavior at red carpets and other high-profile events, where she said the singer has often kept her hands close to her body and limited her movements.

“When Taylor celebrates Travis’s achievement, her teeth are exposed,” Honigman said. “In the animal kingdom, exposed teeth represent a willingness to attack or a threat, and so, in human behavior, these exposed teeth are linked with aggression. Her aggressive smile is paired with a pointing action, showing off her wedding band. Taylor displays a new, possessive streak.”

Honigman’s comments represent her interpretation of Swift’s body language and do not establish what the singer was thinking or feeling at the time.

The expert also pointed to Swift’s posture as she watched Kelce from the suite.

“When glancing down at Kelce from her box, Taylor stands strong, her hands pushing squarely into her waist in a ‘Superman’ pose,” Honigman said. “This stance is unafraid to take up space, and it reminds those around her that this lady is not to be messed with.”

Swift continued dancing, celebrating and hugging those around her following the touchdown.

“There’s a lot of dancing and hugging going on in the box, and Taylor doesn’t hold back,” Honigman said. “Throwing her head from side to side in a victory dance, shaking her hips and warmly hugging well-wishers, Taylor has clearly changed since her nuptials.”