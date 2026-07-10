Taylor Swift Wedding Photo Has Swifties Convinced She and Travis Kelce Quietly Added to Their Family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have quietly added a new member to their family before tying the knot.

Fans began speculating about the newlyweds after a previously unseen photo reportedly appeared among the personal pictures displayed at their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

The image showed Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end cuddling a small, fluffy white dog, leading some Swifties to believe the couple may have secretly become dog owners.

The photo was one of several private images reportedly displayed in gold frames as approximately 1,000 guests entered the New York City venue. The collection included pictures of the couple backstage during “The Eras Tour” and vacationing in Lake Como, Italy.

However, it was the mystery dog that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Taylor Swift Wedding Photo Sparks Mystery Dog Speculation

The Daily Mail shared the image on Instagram on July 4, one day after the wedding. It quickly circulated across social media.

Fans speculated that the animal could be a Samoyed because of its thick white fur and fox-like face. The Siberian breed is known for its fluffy coat and friendly personality.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed that the dog belongs to them.

However, some fans pointed to an earlier sighting that could support the theory. In March, a member of Swift’s security team was reportedly seen walking a Samoyed at an airport in Westchester County, New York.

If the dog does belong to the newlyweds, it would mark a major change for Swift, who has long been known for her love of cats.

The singer has three cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. They have frequently appeared in her social media posts, music videos and other projects throughout her career.

Swift has not been nearly as vocal about loving dogs.

Taylor Swift Previously Joked About Traveling With Her Mom’s Dog

Swift previously shared her thoughts about a much larger dog in her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.”

Her mother, Andrea Swift, owns a Great Dane named Kitty. The singer joked that traveling with the large dog was like flying with a pony.

Andrea explained in the documentary that she had always wanted a large dog and decided to get one while undergoing treatment following her 2015 breast cancer diagnosis.

The mystery white dog would be a very different addition to Swift’s longtime group of pets.

For now, fans only have the wedding photo and the earlier airport sighting to fuel the speculation.

Taylor Swift Spends Time With Travis Kelce’s Family After Wedding

The dog speculation comes as Swift settles into newlywed life and spends time with her new extended family.

A source told People that Swift recently spent time in Montana with Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

The trip came days after Swift and Travis exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden.

On July 9, the newlyweds were reportedly seen arriving at a Southern California airport. They are next expected to attend Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding in California on July 11.

“They’re really excited to enjoy a few weeks of newlywed life before football season gets going again,” a source close to the couple told People.

Travis is expected to report to Chiefs training camp on July 28.