Taylor Swift Insider Confirms How Her Travis Kelce Wedding Photos Will Finally Be Revealed

Taylor Swift’s first official wedding photos with Travis Kelce will not come from a fashion house, magazine exclusive, or leak.

A spokesperson for Dior, which custom-designed Swift’s wedding dress, told The New York Times that the singer plans to personally share the first photos on Instagram. However, the spokesperson said “they just weren’t sure when that might be.”

The confirmation came after Dior’s couture show in Paris on Monday and offered the clearest answer yet about how the newlyweds plan to reveal their wedding looks.

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Despite the intense attention surrounding the event, the couple has not released photos from inside the ceremony.

Taylor Swift Will Personally Share Her Travis Kelce Wedding Photos

Swift wore a custom gown by French designer Jonathan Anderson for the ceremony. She and Kelce also wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while the singer completed her look with Cartier jewelry.

The New York Times praised Anderson’s approach to couture while reporting on the Dior show.

“Anderson seems to understand as essentially as anyone working today the singular nature of couture, and the luxury of being able to make one-off pieces for the very few that are limited by neither cost nor imagination,” the outlet reported. “His work is increasingly both notably intricate and apparently relaxed, a tough balancing act to pull off.”

Although Dior has now confirmed that Swift will share the first photos herself, the timing remains unknown.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Turned Madison Square Garden Into a Forest

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Swift and Kelce chose one of New York City’s most recognizable venues for their wedding, but guests did not walk into a traditional arena setup.

Sources told People that the couple transformed Madison Square Garden into a fairytale-inspired garden. White chair covers filled the venue, while ferns and trees helped create a “forest” atmosphere.

The couple also skipped traditional paper invitations. Guests received digital invitations through links sent directly to their phones, which caused some initial confusion.

BBC Radio 1 host Greg James said on the July 8 episode of the “BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show” that he and his wife initially thought the invitation “could be a scam.”

The unusual invitation proved real when they arrived at Madison Square Garden.

The couple also made unconventional decisions about their wedding party. Swift asked her brother, Austin Swift, to serve as her man of honor, her representative confirmed to People. Kelce chose his older brother, Jason Kelce, as his best man.

Actor Adam Sandler served as the surprise officiant.

The Couple Made a Major Donation Ahead of Their Wedding

Before exchanging vows, Swift and Kelce marked the occasion with a $26 million charitable donation.

A representative for Swift confirmed the couple donated to several organizations, including Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, The Store, Harvesters in Kansas City, Feeding America, the ASPCA, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who founded The Store, thanked the couple on Instagram.

“We’re truly inspired by Taylor and Travis’s generosity to so many wonderful organizations, and extremely grateful that The Store is included among them,” the couple said. “This gift will go a long way toward helping our neighbors facing food insecurity in Nashville. What a beautiful way to celebrate the beginning of a marriage!”

The donations came before approximately 1,000 guests gathered at Madison Square Garden for the ceremony and reception.