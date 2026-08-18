Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Reported Family Plans Emerge Weeks After Their Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are settling into married life following their July wedding, and a new report claims the couple is already looking ahead to another major milestone.

Swift, 36, married the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Now, an insider claims the “Style” singer has discussed her hopes for motherhood with longtime friend Selena Gomez — and the two have reportedly made a special agreement about their future children.

According to the Daily Mail, Swift and Gomez hope to enter motherhood around the same time and remain closely involved in each other’s growing families.

“Taylor and Selena have agreed they want to have their babies as close time-wise to each other as possible so they can bring them up together,” an insider told the outlet.

The source added, “They’ve essentially made a pact that they will be godmother to each other’s children.”

Neither Swift nor Gomez has publicly confirmed the reported pact.

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Reportedly Make a Pact About Their Future Children

Swift and Gomez have been friends for nearly two decades, with their relationship beginning when they were both young stars navigating the entertainment industry.

According to the Daily Mail’s source, Swift feels confident that their friendship will continue through the next chapters of their lives.

“Taylor is very confident in her friendship with Selena and doesn’t worry about having any falling out,” the insider said. “If Selena has kids, Taylor knows for a fact that she would be close to them all forever.”

Swift has previously spoken about the longevity of her friendship with Gomez and described their relationship as a “sisterhood.”

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” Swift said, according to the Daily Mail. “I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Gomez has been equally open about Swift’s importance in her life.

“This person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made,” Gomez previously said during an appearance on Swift’s Eras Tour. “She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life.”

Travis Kelce Has Already Teased Kids in His Future

The reported family plans follow Kelce’s public suggestion that he could see children in his future.

During a June episode of “New Heights,” Jason Kelce brought up the possibility of a larger Kelce family while discussing a potential reunion.

“Do I sense a Kelce family reunion in the works?” Jason asked. “We really don’t have a big family. It might be nice to meet some of the Kelce relatives that we don’t know.”

“I see it in our future, for sure,” Travis replied.

Jason, who shares four children with wife Kylie Kelce, then referenced one of Swift’s “Wish List” lyrics while joking about what could come next.

“Once we get some kids that all look the same on the block, we’ll get the family reunion going,” he said.