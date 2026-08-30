Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Get Shoutout From Singer’s Ex Harry Styles

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce married Taylor Swift in front of over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

The star-studded guest list included Tom Cruise, Karlie Kloss, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jessica Alba, Jimmy Fallon, Hugh Grant, and more. While the guest list was massive, the famous couple kept their wedding party small. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as the singer’s Man of Honor while Jason Kelce, the Chiefs star’s older brother, was his Best Man.

One of Swift’s close friends, Zoë Kravitz, also attended the nuptials. However, her fiancé, Harry Styles, did not. While Styles and Swift famously dated over a decade ago, between November 2012 and January 2013, his absence didn’t appear personal.

Styles was on tour in London, performing a 12-night run at Wembley Stadium. Shania Twain also skipped Swift and Kelce’s wedding because she was opening for Styles.

“I love her. I’m sad that I didn’t go, that I couldn’t go,” Twain told People. “I would have gone by choice, for sure, but I had to take a rain check on my congratulations to them in person… If I could have, I would have — and it’s not a regret because I was so thrilled to be Harry’s guest. I was sad that I couldn’t do everything.”

And on August 29, Styles gave a subtle shoutout to his former flame and Kelce.

Harry Styles Gave a Nod to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce While Performing at Madison Square Garden

Styles, who just recently kicked off his 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden, gave the “Opalite” singer and Kelce a shoutout at his concert on Saturday night.

“We’re at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks!” Styles told the crowd. “And they also do weddings!”

Fans had strong reactions on social media. One person commented on Instagram, “Before yall start this is NOT shade, he has never said a negative thing about Taylor in his life. He probably would have attended the wedding with Zoe if he wasn’t on tour.” Another fan wrote, “I can’t believe he said that 😂😂 friggin DIVA.”

Travis Kelce Called His Wedding With Taylor Swift the ‘Best Night of My Life’

While numerous fans initially scoffed at reports of Swift and Kelce getting married at MSG, the iconic venue offered them complete privacy. No photos of the couple from their big day have leaked to the public.

Kelce, 36, told reporters at training camp last month, “The wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. It was a crazy night, and it was full of a lot of celebrations.”

“It’s kind of cool to be able to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, to be able to get married in there,” he added. “I can’t thank the owners of MSG [enough] for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event. It was perfect, and the AC was cooking, baby. That was the best part.”