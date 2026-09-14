Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make Private Appearance Before Chiefs Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kicks off his 14th season in the NFL with a primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos.

After a memorable offseason that included marrying Taylor Swift in front of over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden, Kelce can’t wait to get back on the field.

Chatting with Chris Berman on “Good Morning America” alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of the Monday Night Football game, Kelce reflected on his wedding night.

Berman asked, “Didn’t you have some big, tall white top hat?” to which Kelce replied, “Oh yeah! I had the full gamut, man. It was the best night of my life. Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air.”

While no photos have emerged of the famous couple’s wedding, Swift wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson with a long veil and Christian Louboutin shoes. Anderson also designed Kelce’s white tuxedo at Dior’s atelier.

Fans can’t wait to see Swift attend her first Chiefs game as Kelce’s wife on September 14. While she may keep a low profile, the 14-time Grammy winner is in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dined at 1587 Prime While Reportedly Playing Matchmaker With Their Celebrity Friends

DeuxMoi received a tip that the 11-time Pro Bowler and Swift dined at 1587 Prime, the restaurant he co-owns with Mahomes, on Friday night. They ate in the private dining room.

While Kelce and the “Opalite” singer managed to avoid cameras, their location came under the spotlight amid the guests visiting Swift’s home in New York City.

Kelce’s close friend, Machine Gun Kelly, and Swift’s close friend, Dakota Johnson, were photographed hanging out at the pop star’s Tribeca apartment that same night. Perhaps Swift and Kelce played matchmaker with the seating arrangements at their wedding or introduced them at some point.

“It’s unclear whether the two knew each other before the wedding or if that’s where they first connected, and there doesn’t appear to be a previously documented friendship or any known upcoming project involving them,” DeuxMoi reported. It’s also not yet clear if Johnson and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, are romantically involved.

DeuxMoi concluded, “For now, all that can be confirmed is that Johnson and MGK spent a significant amount of time together Friday night, first privately at Swift’s apartment and later at Johnson’s hotel.”

Travis Kelce Is Not Thinking About Retirement After Marrying Taylor Swift

While speaking with Berman, Kelce revealed he’s not yet ready to hang up his cleats. While the 36-year-old essentially signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $12 million contract with the Chiefs, he’s not making this season a farewell tour just yet.

He wants “to keep playing until the wheels fall off,” Kelce said. “I still have the desire to go out there and compete, and I still think I can compete at a high level. I love this game so much that I’m not ready to go into that next phase yet.”