Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Enjoying Being ‘Mrs. Kelce’ as Andy Reid Weighs In on Travis Kelce’s ‘Dad Bod’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly settling into married life while balancing life at home and the demands of another NFL season.

According to the Daily Mail, the newlyweds have spent the first month after their reported July 3 wedding enjoying a quieter routine together as Kelce prepares for his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The report claims the couple has been spending time at home cooking, working out and caring for their pets while Kelce participates in training camp.

The reported update comes as Kelce returns his full attention to football after an eventful offseason.

Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Embracing Life as ‘Mrs. Kelce’

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According to the outlet, a source said Swift has embraced married life and is enjoying a slower pace between Kelce’s football commitments.

“Taylor said she was happier than ever now that she is Mrs. Kelce and says their married life has been blissful so far. She is a blissed-out wife who is focusing on the simple things in life,” the source claimed.

The outlet reported that Swift has been spending time cooking dinners, baking bread and experimenting with Italian recipes while also learning the language. The source also claimed the couple has been “nesting” with their pets, including Swift’s cats Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, along with Kelce’s white Samoyed.

According to the report, fitness has also become part of their daily routine.

“She and Travis work out every day. They know their careers demand that they are in top shape, so they work out together. They were mixing it up with power walks, swimming, and weight lifting,” the source told the Daily Mail.

The couple has largely stayed out of the spotlight since their reported wedding, making one notable public appearance at Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding in Dana Point, California.

Andy Reid Shuts Down Travis Kelce ‘Dad Body’ Rumors

While reports have focused on the couple’s home life, Kelce has already returned to work in Kansas City.

The veteran tight end recently became the subject of online speculation after social media users claimed he arrived at training camp with a “dad body.” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid dismissed those rumors during an interview with NFL Network.

“He came back in good shape. I know everybody’s out there saying he’s got the dad body and all this stuff, but he looks the same to me that he’s always looked and [he’s] playing like crazy,” Reid said with a laugh. “He’s focused in and ready to go, and I appreciate that.”

Kelce is entering his 14th training camp with the Chiefs after spending his entire NFL career in Kansas City.

The 2026 season follows a disappointing 2025 campaign in which the Chiefs finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback.

Kansas City opens the preseason on Aug. 15 against the Los Angeles Rams before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs begin the regular season on Sept. 14 against the Denver Broncos.